Silksworth’s Stevens sinks Wolviston with clinical hat-trick

Silksworth produced a stunning performance to defeat Wolviston 4-0 at home in round one of the the TWR Shipowners Charity Cup.

David Stevens’s cross-shot found the net after 25 minutes, then it was 2-0 when Adam Storey volleyed home ten minutes after half time.

Stevens then made it 3-0 on 65 minutes when he fired home and collected the match ball 10 minutes later, with a nice finish for his hat-trick.

Press Officer Michael Curtis said: “We were all delighted and that was certainly our best all-round team performance of the season so far.

“They have started the season very well as have we and it was an excellent win.”

Sunderland West End are through to the next round after winning 4-2 on penalties at home to Cleator Moor Celtic.

However, they had to fight hard for the win, as Jay Weatherall gave the visitors a 1-0 lead with a brilliant shot and then Ryan Hall made it 2-0 when his shot found the net.

On the hour mark, West End reduced the arrears when Anthony Ross fired home and then the equaliser came on 75 minutes, after Brad Wilson headed home, past goalkeeper Craig Divine.

Boldon CA were convincing 6-2 winners at Windscale.

Michael Young fired them in front, but for Darren Donald to equalise.

Adam Bell restored the lead just before half time, then Young scored his second after 47 minutes, to make it 3-1.

A Jordan Bowness own goal and Bell’s second from the penalty spot made it 5-1.

Bradley Dryden then lobbed a second for the home side, but Kriss Goss completed the scoring late on.

Harton & Westoe crashed out when they lost 4-1 at Coxhoe Athletic.

Peter Brown with a header and 25 yard shot made it 2-0 at half time and then Takadzwa Mawoko pulled one back in the 50th minute.

However, further goals from Mitchell McKenna and Brown with his hat-trick strike, sealed the win.

South Shields Reserves lost 3-2 at Richmond Town. Ben Darville opened the scoring from the penalty spot, only for Jake McDermott to equalise for Shields.

The visitors then went in front through Adam Hutchinson’s direct free kick.

Town fought back and made it 2-2 through Chris Pattison’s strike, before Darville scored his second and the winner with back post header.

In the preliminary round, Hebburn Town Reserves hosted Annfield Plain and were 6-0 winners, through Joe Walton, Stephen Bogie, James Wilson (2) and further efforts from Scott McCullough and Daniel Maddison.

Hartlepool journeyed to Stokesley SC and the visitors go through after a 3-2 win.

Lee Jones put Pools one up in the 5th minute, only for Abdul Wahab’s excellent individual equaliser, just before half time.

Ryan Rivis then headed Stokesley in front, only for Michael Snowdon to make it 2-2, with his strike.

The winner came with five minutes to go, when Jamie Tumilty slotted the ball home.

In the TWR Bi Folds Wearside Football League, Prudhoe Town remain fifth bottom after they travelled to Gateshead Leam Rangers and lost 5-1.

Leam raced into a 3-0 lead through a Liam McVicar header and a penalty from Alan Mulholland and then McVicar scored his second with a tap in.

Town pulled one back through Derek Waters, but McVicar completed his hat-trick with two minutes left and then James Lone volleyed home, to make it 5-1.