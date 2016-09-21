Second-half surge sees Seaham Red Star through in Durham Challenge Cup

Seaham Red Star made Durham Challenge Cup progress by beating Sunderland West End 5-2 last night.

However, the visitors opened the scoring on 15 minutes when Jonathan Greener fired past keeper Shaun Newbrook.

Nicholas Kane equalised, pouncing after the ball rebounded to him following a poor clearance from a corner. Five minutes later, Craig Lynch received a great pass from Craig Hetherington and gave keeper Graham Pickering no chance to put Star 2-1 up.

Just before half-time, West End equalised when Lee Cresswell squared the ball to Martin Hope in the box and he scored with ease.

Three goals in 18 minutes made the tie safe, Lee Hetherington putting Star 3-2 up after being put clear by Lynch.

Five minutes later, Lynch latched onto a through ball from Luke Proctor to fire past Pickering.

Proctor then crossed from the right for Robbie Bird to make it five.

Consett were beaten 1-0 in their Emirates FA Cup second qualifying round replay at home to National League North side Curzon Ashton.

The Steelmen had Danny Craggs sent off for a second-half push and Curzon capitalised to win it on 65 minutes when Jordan Wright scored from close range after a good build-up down the left, giving keeper Chris Elliott no chance.