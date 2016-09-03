Peterlee Sunday League: Powney power show sparks Hetton Social’s cup triumph

Hetton Social enjoyed a four-goal salvo from man of the match Karl Powney as they progressed to the second round of the Tommy Burrell Memorial Cup.

On a day when the cup dominated the programme, Powney’s heroics were supported by goals from Macauley Brannigan and Glen Howe as Hetton won a thriller 6-4 at Haswell Oddfellows Arms.

Callum Price (2), Scott French and Liam Walker netted for Oddfellows, whose star man was keeper Terry Armstrong.

Hetton Fox and Hounds also won through, dominating Peterlee Central Club in a 4-0 home victory.

Star man Matthew Price, Elliot Hutchinson, Curtis Fenwick and Daniel Robson all got in on the act, with Ashley Wilkinson Central’s top performer.

Premier champions Dawdon Welfare Park proved too strong for Easington CIU, winning 4-1 away.

Robbie Bird, Paul Atkinson, Kyle Bell and Craig Price all struck for the Green Drive outfit, with Jonathan Hodgson star man.

Simon Todd hit CIU’s consolation, with David Huntley their top performer.

Peterlee Hearts won through 5-4 in an epic clash at newcomers Grangetown WMC.

Danny Dixon, Jack Barnes, Odwa Bunge and Bradley Young all got on the scoresheet for Grangetown, but doubles from Michael Coates and star man Lee Wood inspired Hearts, with Stuart O’Hara also notching.

Rob Cummings stood out for Grangetown.

Jack Pounder, Ricky Ramsay and sub Andrew Davidson did the damage as Horden CW Supporters pipped Seaham Marlborough by the odd goal in five, with John Bowes star man.

Man of the match Adam Hepple and Niall Cowell fired Marlborough’s replies.

Wingate Grange squeezed through 6-5 in a thrilling tie at Peterlee Oaklands.

Stephen Fletcher (2), Michael Lee, Jonathan Lee, Simon Hall and sub Chris Brown came up trumps for the victorious visitors.

Murton Colliery edged home 2-1 after extra time at Easington Southside, whose man of the match was keeper Matthew Barron.

Sub Aidan Lowther grabbed Southside’s reply.

Seaham The George saw off visitors Easington Welfare 3-0, with Adam Wilson named as man of the match.

Darren Ruddock, Liam Harland and Michael Wilson all struck.

Ruthless Peterlee Helford United handed out an 8-2 drubbing to neighbours Horden Cricket Club, who had Shaun Bentley and Daniel Gething on target. Michael Hardy shone for Horden.

Murton New Hesledon ran riot for an 11-2 home triumph against New Seaham Westlea. Star man Dale Shaw and Brennan Yuill hit the consolations.

Keeper Dan Davies stood out for Wingate Plough Inn in their 3-1 reverse at Peterlee Catholic Club.

Jake Devine netted for Plough, but man of the match Peter Crawford and two-goal Josh Ridley steered Catholic through.

Shotton Comrades showed their Premier class in a 5-2 defeat of Acre Rigg SC.

Jak Hanson capped his man-of-the-match performance with a clinical hat-trick, backed by efforts from Lliam Cockerel and Bradley Beeston.

Chris Collings and sub Jamie Richardson notched for Rigg, whose star performer was Matty Pattinson.

Easington Lane WMC eased through, winning 5-1 at South Hetton Cricket Club.

Seaham Parkside enjoyed five Kevin Price goals as they overwhelmed newcomers Sherburn United 11-3 to move into pole position in the fledgling Second Division table.

Matthew Mustard fired a hat-trick, with star man Michael Kennedy, Bailey Hogwood and Andrew McGhin also on target.

Sub James Taylor (2) and Chris Kilgour notched for United.