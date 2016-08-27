Peterlee Sunday League: Kennedy class tells as Parkside grab Seaham derby bragging rights

Seaham Parkside ran out convincing derby winners, defeating New Seaham Westlea 6-2 in the first round of the John and Pat McManus Memorial Cup.

Man of the match Michael Kennedy led the way with a well-taken hat-trick, supported by efforts from Matthew Mustard, Kevin Price and Bailey Hogwood.

Seaham The George finished up 5-0 victors at home to newcomers Sherburn United. The goals were shared around by Liam Harland, Jordan Bunts, Jack Moorhead, Ian Sinclair and Paul Henderson.

Steven Hobkirk was star man, with Ali Hassan best for United.

Hetton Social succumbed 4-1 to visitors Easington HMS Victory. Karl Powney bagged the consolation goal, with Craig Thompson star man.

Michael Coates fired a clinical hat-trick to inspire Peterlee Hearts to a 6-0 victory at new boys Grangetown WMC.

Stuart O’Hara, Carl Winstanley and David Kember also netted. Leon Duff stood out for Grangetown.

Horden Cricket Club revelled in a Daniel Gething hat-trick as they put Wingate Grange to the sword.

Kyle Johns and Reece Brymer also netted in a 5-1 away victory, while sub Michael Lee replied. Jonathan Lee was Grange’s top performer.

Joe Coulson (2), Thomas Young and star man Nathan Grainger steered Wingate Plough Inn home 4-3 at Easington Southside.

Kieran Purvis, man of the match John Brown and Connor Williams grabbed the replies, while Sean French saw red for two bookable offences.

Shotton Comrades had seven different scorers in their 7-0 demolition of Seaham Marlborough.

Man of the match Lewis McGeoch, Lewis Edwards, Richard Carr, Lliam Cockerill, Lee Johnson and Craig Williams all pounced. Adam Hepple stood out for Marlborough.

Easington Lane WMC progressed with a 4-1 success at Easington CIU.

Kevin Woods, star man Jai Young, Cole Davison and Steven Ashman all notched, with sub Craig Robinson responding.

Jack McAndrew shone for CIU, who had David Huntley red-carded.

Easington Welfare squeezed through, winning 3-2 at Peterlee Oaklands.

Star man Jay Jobson, Michael Fortune and Ian Rickaby came up trumps, with Ben Crake and Karl Arkwright replying. Anthony Longstaff was the pick of Oaklands’ side.

Premier champs Dawdon Welfare Park outgunned Murton New Hesledon 12-1 in a one-sided derby.

Kyle Middleton and Robbie Bird plundered trebles for the Green Drive side, backed by Nathan Knight (2), Paul Atkinson (2), Wes Smith and Kyle Bell, with Andrew Beer star man.

Josh Kettle stood out for Hesledon.

Murton Colliery saw off Haswell Oddfellows Arms 2-0, with Davey Gordon and Steven O’Neil on the scoresheet, James Watson starred, with Callum Price best for Haswell.

Peterlee Helford United cruised to a 5-1 win in their all-Premier tie at Horden CW Supporters.

Keith Bailey (2), Jordan Fenwick, Karl Garside and Stephen Bentley did the damage, with Jonathan Monaghan responding. Holden had sub Robert Mawson sent off.

Peterlee Catholic Club were no match for visitors South Hetton Cricket Club, who ran out 5-2 winners.

Keeper Grant Dickson starred for Catholic, whose marksmen were Jamie Kitto and sub Josh Ridley.

In the Premier Division in midweek, Aaron Coulson, Andrew Davidson and Joe Bell led Horden CW Supporters home 3-1 at Easington CIU.

John Brown (2), Josh Broom and Ian Craggs notched as Easington Southside triumphed 4-0 at Murton New Hesledon in Division One.

Jai Young hit Easington Lane WMC’s consolation in a 2-1 loss to Peterlee Oaklands.

Jack Barnes and Shane Brown netted in vain as Grangetown WMC lost 3-2 at Hetton Fox and Hounds in Division Three, with Danny Dixon star man.

Daniel Robson, Jeffery Oseni and Michael Brunning guided Fox home.

Andrew Briggs and Scott French earned Haswell Oddfellows Arms a 2-0 victory at Peterlee Central Club, while Matthew Mustard and Michael Kennedy struck as Seaham Parkside pipped Acre Rigg 2-1, Scott Jackson replying.