Peterlee Sunday League: Five-star Jai’s the hero as Easington Lane WMC reach cloud nine

Jai Young stole the show as Easington Lane WMC reached cloud nine in the Durham County Sunday Cup’s first preliminary round.

Young’s five-goal salvo inspired a 9-4 victory at Kirk Merrington Half Moon, while Stephen Francis weighed in with a hat-trick and Callum Haskell got off the bench to make it nine.

Hetton Fox and Hounds did just enough to get past Middleton St George Cricket Club, winning 5-4.

Dan Robson, Matthew Price, Antony Thirkell, Jeffrey Oseni and Curtis Fenwick struck, with Michael Brunning star man.

Murton Colliery progressed with a fine 3-0 victory away to Hartlepool Gillen Arms.

David Gordon led the way with a well-taken double, while Lee Westgarth also notched. Matthew Jackson was star man.

Easington HMS Victory enjoyed a comfortable 5-1 success over Acre Rigg SC.

Two-goal Carl Price, star man Thomas Bott, Dale Harker and an own goal did the damage, with Matty Pattinson replying.

Shotton Comrades pipped Ryhope Foresters 4-3 on penalties after a 4-4 extra-time thriller.

Star man Jak Hanson and Lewis McGeoch both hit doubles for Comrades, who had Lewis Edwards sent off for two bookings.

South Hetton Cricket Club edged past Winlaton New West End, with Mark Hartley grabbing the only goal of the game. Keeper Michael Smith was man of the match, keeping the Gateshead side at bay for a deserved clean sheet.

Peter Crawford’s hat-trick set up Peterlee Catholic Club for a 6-4 win over Consett Station WMC.

Scott Brown (2) and Greg O’Brien also struck.

Wingate Plough Inn beat Hartlepool Owton Manor 3-1, with David Cummings (2) and Philip Quinn on target. Kieron Allen shone.

Seaham Parkside exited, going down 5-3 at home to TC, from the Sunderland Sunday League.

Michael Kennedy, Andrew McGhin and Kevin Price bagged the consolation goals, while Dale Wilkinson was sent off.

Horden Cricket Club went out 6-1 at Washington Cherry Tree, where Michael Ridley hit the reply. Dan Sennett was Horden’s top performer.

In Division One, Easington Welfare extended their 100% league record to go top with a 2-1 success at previously unbeaten Seaham Marlborough.

Brian Smith and Nathan Burton bagged the crucial goals, with Andy Johnston firing the home reply. Darren Major stood out for Welfare.

Robert Mayo enjoyed a day to remember, hitting four goals as Hetton Social edged a 5-4 thriller at home to Wingate Grange, for a first league win.

Carlton Hughes also netted, with star man Chris Brown and Simon Hall bagging braces for Grange. Karl Powney was Hetton’s man of the match.

Easington CIU and Seaham The George both got off the mark with a first point in the Premier Division, following a 2-2 draw.

Thomas Hobkirk shone for George, whose marksmen were Darren Ruddock and Paul Henderson.

The only game in Division Two saw Haswell Oddfellows Arms squeeze home 4-3 in a tight clash at New Seaham Westlea to climb to fourth place.

Mark Cooper, Josh Elliott and sub Alex Hutchinson netted for Westlea, but a brilliant Callum Raisbeck hat-trick steered the visitors home, with Liam Walker also on target.

Lee Fleetham was Westlea’s star man.

Dawdon Welfare Park shrugged off two red cards to progress to the Premier Division Cup semi-finals.

Jonathan Hodgson and Andrew Beer both saw red, but Dawdon still won 3-1 at Horden CW Supporters, thanks to Craig Price, Robbie Bird and sub Wes Smith. Jonathan Monaghan fired Horden’s reply, with keeper Adam Cockcroft their star performer.

Peterlee Helford United’s Premier class told as they overwhelmed Peterlee Central Club in a 9-0 John & Pat McManus Memorial Cup rout

Keeper Sean Lodge was outstanding for Central, but there was no stopping Stephen Bentley (3), two-goal Philly Hickman, Danny Naylor, Dean Fox, Karl Garside and Gary Shaw, with Ian Bickerstaff man of the match.