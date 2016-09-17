Peterlee Sunday League: Celtic, Hearts seal semi-final spots in cup goal rush

Acre Rigg Celtic and Peterlee Hearts both reached the George Ivey Memorial Cup semi-finals following convincing quarter-final victories.

Celtic hammered newcomers Sherburn United 6-1, led by a brace from man of the match Graeme Coxon.

Chris Collings, Scott Jackson, Graham Hornsby and sub Chris Anderson also netted, with James Raine replying. Kevin Ambler starred for United.

Peterlee Hearts, meanwhile, reached the last four after winning 7-3 at home to Seaham Parkside.

Mick Coates (2), Dave Kember, Christian Cole, Carl Winstanley, Josh Anderson and Stuart O’Hara did the damage, with Kevin Price, David Pipe and Michael Kennedy responding.

In a first round tie in the same competition, goals from Michael Robinson and sub James Cresswell guided Peterlee Central to a hard-fought 2-1 win over New Seaham Westlea. Sean Pratt was star man.

In the first round of the Cyril Dunn Memorial Cup, two Liam Appleby goals saw Murton New Hesledon come out on top when defeating Easington Southside 2-1, with Matt Billyard replying.

Michael Taylor stood out for Southside.

Easington Lane WMC squeezed home 4-3 against Seaham Marlborough 4-3, courtesy of Jai Young (2), Stephen Francis and Craig Patterson.

Two-goal Adam Hopple and Ryan Martin struck for Marlborough, with Andy Johnston star man.

Jamie Robinson, Dave Cummings, Mick Metcalfe and Jake Devine steered Wingate Plough Inn home 4-2 against Horden Cricket Club to reach the third round of the John & Pat McManus Memorial Cup.

Dane Gething and Shaun Bentley struck for the cricketers, whose top man was Michael Ridley. Philip Quinn shone for Plough.

In the Tommy Burrell Memorial Cup, Shotton Comrades enjoyed an easy passage into round three when two goals apiece from Scott Danks and Jak Hanson inspired a 6-1 success against Hetton Social.

Lewis McGeoch and Craig Williams also netted.

Peterlee Helford United wasted no time in reaching the second round of the Premier Divion League Cup after hammering Seaham The George 8-0.

Karl Garside’s hat-trick was supported by two-goal Gary Shaw, Mick Cockburn, Andrew Lonsdale and sub Paul Braithwaite.

Keeper Kevin McCluskey starred in vain for George.

Newcomers Grangetown WMC endured a chastening 10-0 defeat at Wrekenton Blue Star in the Durham County Sunday Cup. Danny Dixon was their top performer.

Only a few league matches took place,

In the Premier Division, Easington CIU won their derby against Easington HMS Victory 3-1, thanks to goals from Dan Sanders, James Huntley and sub Paul Elliott.

Carl Price struck for HMS, whose star man was Jonathan Bell.

Andrew Upperton’s strike was not enough for Murton Colliery as they went down 4-1 at home to champions Dawdon Welfare Park.

Robbie Bird (2), Kyle Middleton and Jack Walker all struck for Dawdon, with Paul Atkinson man of the match.

John Hutton was Colliery’s top man.

Newly-promoted Peterlee Catholic Club have started their top-flight campaign with a bang and made it three wins in a row, beating Horden CW Supporters Club 6-3.

Luke Wallace (2), Peter Crawford, Ashley Gillespie, star man Shane O’Brien and Jack Monaghan all notched, with Rory Armstrong, Rick Ramsey and Nathan Monaghan responding. John Bowes shone in vain for Horden.

In the only First Division match, South Hetton Cricket Club and Wingate Grange shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Aaron Wood notched for the cricketers, with Elliott Young star man. Michael Lee hit Grange’s goal, with Chris Brown their top performer.

The County Cup continues on Sunday, with the ties including Easington Lane WMC and Murton Colliery hosting Sunderland sides The Lansdowne and TS Potters respectively, while Hetton Fox and Hounds head to Oddies, Hetton Social are off to Bishop Auckland Sports Bar and and Seaham Marlborough visit Jolly Potters.