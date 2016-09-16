Over-40s League: Shields at the double to keep Foresters flying – and unbeaten in the Premier Division

Ryhope Foresters maintained their impressive start, and are now one of just three unbeaten teams in the Premier Division.

Ryhope climbed to third place on the back of a 4-1 win over winless botton club Wallsend Community.

A solid performance steered Foresters home, with two-goal Gary Shields leading the way. Brett Cummings and Marcus Turnbull also struck, with Keith Churchill their star man.

Wearmouth CW got off the mark at the fifth attempt as last season’s Division One champions secured a fine 3-2 derby triumph at Red House WMC to move level with their hosts on three points.

Washington Victoria Inn picked up three good home points against a weakened Billingham Swan team with a 3-0 win to climb into fifth place.

The Teessiders put up a great fight in the first half to keep the score 0-0, but an injury forced secretary Chris Stanton to get on the park.

Washington took advantage in the second half as Billingham tired badly and two headed goals, by Phil Sowerby and star man Steve Jones, set up the win.

Victoria would have scored more goals but for a string of brilliant saves from man-of-the-match goalkeeper Barry Davies, but he was beaten a third time as skipper Chris Holtan converted a penalty.

Leaders Marden crushed Tudhoe Black Horse 7-1 to go a point clear of perennial rivals Hartlepool Touchdown. Penshaw Catholic Club lost 1-0 to Hebburn Town.

The Philadelphia are rooted to the foot of Division Two after a fourth defeat out of four, losing 5-3 to leaders Horden Sportsmans.

Phili were determined from the off, but found themselves 2-0 down in 10 minutes, as the visitors made the most of a couple of defensive mistakes.

Alan Jones pulled one back when he outpaced the visitors’ defence and smashed home a terrific shot, but another two defensive errors cost Phili dearly and they were 4-1 down at half-time.

The Philadelphia changed things around at the interval and started the second half with extra vigour. Their brightness paid off as Neil Machin raced down the right, cut inside and squeezed the ball under the advancing keeper for a spectacular goal.

Horden regained the three-goal lead, but the hosts creditably never gave up and grabbed another goal back, with Jones again on target.

Stephen Arkless, Craig Griffiths, David Wood and two-goal Michael Cole hit Horden’s goals.

Mill View SC impressed in a 4-1 victory at South Shields Catholic Club, while John Hogg Funerals endured a 6-0 thumping away to The Milbourne Arms.

Durham Stonebridge sit fourth after a third win in four games, 5-0 at Peterlee Helford, while North Shields Pineapple secured a first success, 4-2 against Pelton Crown.

Wearmouth Old Boys reversed their Fourth Division fixture with Hartlepool Vets, but home advantage had little effect as they went down 3-0, with Mick Angus (2) and Anth Young on target.

Ivy Legends are top on goal difference after four wins out of four, with Oddfellows Arms their latest victims in a 5-1 defeat.

Roseberry Grange thumped Heighington Bay Horse 5-0 to keep pace with Ivy.

Colonel Prior secured their first win, 3-2 at home to Hartlepool Jacksons Arms to climb four places in the table.

In Division One, leaders Ferryhill Greyhound dropped their first points in a 0-0 draw at Dubmire.

Easington CIU outgunned Thornley Celtic 3-0 away to move into second spot, a point behind. Hylton CW are fourth, a further point back, after pipping bottom club St Mary’s College 4-3.

After four defeats to start the season, Seaham Marlborough broke their luck in style, crushing Dormans 4-0, while Coxhoe Red Lion picked up a first point, thanks to an entertaining 4-4 draw with Grindon Broadway.

Consett earned a first point, too, rallying to draw 1-1 at Hartlepool Gillen Arms.

Willow Pond succumbed 3-1 to Redcar Town in Division Three.

Willow had the better of the first half and Kit Tipling nearly gave them the lead but was adjudged to have fouled the keeper.

Willow did go in front after a foul on Dave Kelly, who tortured Redcar all game, produced a free-kick which was headed by Redcar defender Paul Neesam past his own keeper for an own goal.

Redcar were level a minute later when man of the match Mark Iseton delivered an excellent corner for Craig Forster to head home.

Willow started the second half brightly and were awarded a penalty, but Bryan Adamson’s effort was saved easily by Gary Broughton.

Willow battled on, but Mark Iseton’s curling free-kick into the top corner and a chip from Steve Wise saw the fitter visitors home.

Oddies are two points adrift at the bottom after a 4-1 loss at Shildon Grey Horse, while Rolls-Royce were held 0-0 by Hedworthfield Red Hackle and Washington JFC Biddick Inn lost 3-0 to leaders Newcastle East End.

Houghton Cricket Club twice led before having to settle for a 2-2 draw at Hartlepool Stag & Monkey,

Houghton opened the scoring, capitalising on a defensive error, then regained the lead with an excellent, long-range strike.