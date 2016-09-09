Over-40s League: Kit tips the balance as Willow Pond sink Oddies to claim derby bragging rights

Willow Pond grabbed the derby bragging rights with a 3-0 Third Division success at Oddies, their first victory of the season.

Kit Tipling was their hero, firing a clinical hat-trick in an entertaining clash.

Willow edged a hard-fought first half, 1-0, after Tipling beat the keeper to a bad back pass.

Oddies’ stand-in keeper produced some fine saves to keep his men in it.

But their resolve was broken after a number of corners gave Tipling his second goal. Oddies battled away and could have pulled one back from a corner, but Willow added a killer third goal after a fine passing move presented Tipling with the chance to shoot home at the far post, giving the keeper no chance.

Rolls-Royce endured a first defeat, going down 2-1 at Redcar Town, while Durham County Strollers kept up their good start, sinking Shildon Grey Horse 5-2.

Washington JFC Biddick Inn were swamped 8-1 at second-top Richmond Town, while Wingate Cons lost 7-4 at Redcar Old Boys and Houghton Cricket Club were beaten 3-0 by visitors Woodhorn Lane.

Hedworthfield Red Hackle handed out a 6-2 defeat to Hartlepool Stag & Monkey.

Washington Victoria Inn secured a fine 2-0 Premier Division victory at Tudhoe Black Horse, who were reduced to 10 men before the final whistle.

In an end-to-end first half, Washington went a goal up when striker Gary Allison, playing with 10 stitches in a head wound, ran through to place a shot in the bottom corner of the net.

Victoria continued to press in the second half and Mark Robson chipped over a delightful cross which was turned into his own net by Steve Bromley to put the visitors 2-0 up.

The game was played at a frenetic pace in the pouring rain and both sides had more chances, but the score remained unchanged.

Tudhoe’s man of the match, Stephen Carter, was sent off for a late, over the top tackle on Allison to add to the hosts’ woes.

Ryhope Foresters sit in fourth place after maintaining their unbeaten record in a 2-2 derby draw at Redhouse WMC, who have now drawn three of their first four games and are still awaiting a first victory.

In a tight game, Ryhope missed a host of chances to take the lead and were punished when Redhouse struck first, midway through the second half.

But, with five minutes left, Foresters grabbed a well-deserved leveller when sub Marcus Northorpe stole a yard in the box to poke home.

First Division champions Wearmouth CW have found life harsh in the top flight and their disappointment continued with a narrow 2-1 defeat at Penshaw Catholic Club to remain rooted to the foot of the table without a point.

Billingham Town lost 4-1 to leaders Hartlepool Touchdown, who have won four out of four.

Grindon Broadway fought hard to secure a 2-1 Division One success at Consett, who are one of four sides without a point after the first four matches.

Dubmire secured a third win in four, handing Easington CIU a first defeat of the season with a 2-0 away triumph, while Seaham Marlborough are bottom on goal difference following their 2-1 reverse at Whitley Bay Seahorse.

Unbeaten Hylton CW made it eight points from four games with a 2-1 victory at Teessiders Dormans.

South Shields succumbed 3-1 at Hartlepool Gillen Arms, while Ferryhill Greyhound extended their 100% record with a close-fought 1-0 defeat of Coxhoe Red Lion.

Horden Sportsmans maintained top spot in Division Two despite being held to a 2-2 draw by The Milbourne Arms.

The Philadelphia still await a first point after a 4-2 loss at Cobblers Hall, while Mill View SC secured a first win, 4-1 against Peterlee Helford and John Hogg Funerals drew 1-1 with South Shields Catholic Club.

Boldon Colliery Tavern, Ivy Legends and Roseberry Grange all boast 100% records after three games in Division Four.

Boldon outgunned Colonel Prior 7-0, while Ivy had to scrap hard for their 1-0 triumph at Durham County and Roseberry saw off Hartlepool Veterans 4-1 away from home.

Wearmouth Old Boys crashed 5-1 at Hartlepool Tech, while Oddfellows Arms had an even bleaker day, succumbing 8-0 at Sedgefield.