Over-40s League: Griffiths a big Broadway hit as Grindon outgun Marlborough men

Grindon hit double figures to get their First Division campaign up and running.

After an opening defeat to Hylton CW, Grindon should have had their game against Seaham Marlborough wrapped up the first 15 minutes, missing plenty of chances, including a penalty.

Griffiths finally made the breakthrough, only for Cringle to equalise, though Carl Ridley quickly restored the advantage.

Darren Cliff made it 3-1 at half-time, before the second period was dominated by Grindon, with Cliff completing his hat-trick.

Alan Ridley added a couple, while Griffiths fired three more to make it four in the game, as Grindon finished 10-1 winners.

Hylton CW drew 1-1 at Hartlepool Gillen Arms.

After falling behind to Lyons’ volleyed opener, Hylton rallied well, hitting both posts before levelling with a well-taken goal.

Easington CIU and Dubmire WMC each made it two wins from two, beating Consett 3-1 and Coxhoe Red Lion 3-1 respectively. Thornley Celtic drew 2-2 at Teessiders Dormans and Ferryhill Greyhound beat relegated South Shields 2-0.

Wearmouth CW and Washington Victoria, two of the newly promoted sides, both struggled to turn sides out for their Premier Division encounter.

Victoria were the brighter side in the first half, going ahead after 10 minutes with a tremendous goal from Karl Siberry, who volleyed in after a great Nathan Hicks cross.

After 30 minutes, it was 2-0, thanks to a brilliant goal from debutant Phil Sowerby. He played a one-two with Andy Lumsden and crashed the ball into the net.

Victoria remained on top until they had goalkeeper Graham Hutton sent off for handling outside the box with 30 minutes to go.

Manager Deka Middleton went in goal but one of his first jobs ended up with him giving a penalty away, for a foul on Stu Simpson. Lee Walshaw made no mistake from the spot to rouse Wearmouth.

Both sides had chances to score in a tense finish, but Victoria held on for a good away win. Davey Hoey starred for Wearmouth, while Hicks won the award for Washington.

Boosted by their opening 5-0 win, Ryhope Foresters produced another excellent performance to hold champions Marden to a goalless draw.

Ryhope started the stronger, with lively Anthony Nelson proving a handful for the Marden defence until he was forced off injured after just 25 minutes.

Man of the match Stephen Halliday again impressed in dictating play when Marden allowed. Marden hit the post with a good header following a quick break down the left.

Ryhope had lots of second-half possession but could not find the breakthrough, with both sides defending doggedly.

Churchill, Fishburn and McClane, in the Ryhope defence, were outstanding, while keeper Max Hesford did well to tip over a deep cross which was heading for the top corner of the net.

As both teams tired, Ryhope brought on last year’s leading goalscorer, Marcus Mariner, but they still could not find a winner.

Ryhope manager Trevor Corbett, clearly rushed off his feet, thanked the players for their efforts and dashed off to finish replacing the windows on his neighbours Wendy House as he only had the scaffolding until Saturday tea time.

Penshaw Catholic Club drew 2-2 at Red House WMC, while Hebburn Town lost 5-2 to visitors Hartlepool Touchdown after leading 2-1 at the break.

In Division Two, John Hogg Funerals enjoyed a great start to their season, winning a thriller 4-3 at home to North Shields Pineapple .

David Kennedy, Davie Mullin, Darren Campbell and Ian “Curly” Hammond came up trumps for Hogg.

Horden Sportsmans opened with an 8-2 derby drubbing of Peterlee Helford, while Pelton Crown edged home 3-2 at Mill View SC.

The Philadelphia lost 2-0 to Hartlepool Catholic Club, who struck twice in the second half, with a defensive error allowing them to bag the clinching, late second goal.

Durham Stonebridge outgunned Wallsend Boys Club 4-1, while South Shields Catholic Club squeezed home 1-0 at Cobblers Hall.

Washington JFC Biddick Inn began their Division Three season in style, crushing hosts Houghton Cricket Club 4-1.

Rolls-Royce revelled in an impressive 3-0 derby triumph at Oddies, while Willow Pond endured a 6-1 defeat at newly-promoted Newcastle East End.

Wingate Cons won 2-1 at Hedworthfield Red Hackle, while Stanley were 6-2 victors at Redcar Old Boys.

Ivy Legends won their Fourth Division opener 3-2 at Hartlepool Vets, while Oddfellows Arms lost by the same score to visitors Sedgefield.

Wearmouth Old Boys went down 5-0 at Boldon Colliery Tavern, and Colonel Prior fared even worse, thrashed 6-0 by visitors Billingham Vets.

Roseberry Grange sneaked home 4-3 at Hartlepool Jackson Arms, while Trimdon Vets drew 0-0 away to Hartlepool Tech and Durham County were pipped 3-2 at Heighington Bay Horse.