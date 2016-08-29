Northern League: Swansbury makes point for RCA against FA Vase holders Morpeth Town

Sunderland RCA are third-top in Division One in the Ebac Northern League, only a point behind leaders Shildon and equal with Consett, after an entertaining 2-2 draw at home to Morpeth Town.

Callum Hassan, James Cassidy and Ross McNab forced Morpeth keeper Jim Provett into three excellent saves in a couple of dramatic minutes before Stephen Callen fired Martin Swales’ team into the lead, converting a right-wing cross from Colin Larkin.

But Morpeth turned the tables. Paul Robinson slammed home a fierce strike to level after Luke Carr’s angled effort came back off the bar.

Keith Graydon put the visitors in front, scoring after good work from Sean Taylor, but centre-back Greg Swansbury stabbed in RCA’s equaliser, after being denied by a Provett save, to ensure a point apiece at Meadow Park.

Seaham Red Star comfortably saw off Jarrow Roofing 3-1 at Boldon, where they established a three-goal lead.

Paul Gardiner bagged the opener against his former club after Andy Jennison could only parry Robbie Bird’s shot.

Dan Kirkup’s looping header, from Lee Kerr’s free-kick, made it 2-0, then Luke Proctor was released inside the left channel and his cutback was side-footed home by Bird.

Although Roofing were given a lifeline by Anthony Myers’ tremendous effort from 25 yards, which gave Star goalkeeper Shaun Newbrook no chance, Mark Collingwood’s side was never extended.

Consett are tucked in between leaders Shildon and RCA following a 2-0 victory at Newton Aycliffe, where Jake Stafford and Jordan Nellis notched.

In Division Two, Easington Colliery were knocked off the top when they suffered a first defeat, 1-0 at home to Billingham Town, for whom Chris Dickinson scored the only goal right on half-time.

Durham City suffered a second defeat in six matches when Heaton Stannington won 1-0 at Consett, Dan Robinson getting clean through to drive past goalkeeper Dan Gladstone on four minutes.

New boys Stockton Town lead the table with five wins and two draws from seven fixtures. They defeated Norton 4-2, courtesy of Callum Hannah (2), Sonny Coleman and Matthew Garbutt.

Team Northumbria are second, a point ahead of Easington, after sinking winless Brandon United 5-0, thanks to Dan Taggart (3), Kevin Carr and Ryan Redford.