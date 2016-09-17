Northern League: Slick Lawyers enjoy that Friday feeling

Tow Law Town were comfortable 3-1 winners over Crook Town in last night’s Ebac Northern League Division Two derby.

The Lawyers were three up by the break. Matt Soulsby beat Niall Harrison on 20 minutes.

Dean Thexton lashed home following a quick throw-in and debutant Jordan Lee finished a good move right on half-time. Crook sub Connor Hughes shot home from close range late on.

Slick Billingham Synthonia routed Thornaby 8-0, with the hosts down to 10 men from the 15th minute with the dismissal of Steve Morrison.

Max Craggs led the way with four goals, backed by a brace from Macaulay Langstaff.

Danny Brunskill and skipper Chay Liddle also notched.