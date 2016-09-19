Northern League: Page corners the market as Easington keep fine run going

Easington Colliery are fourth in Division Two, equal on points with Whickham and Stockton Town and four adrift of pace-setters Team Northumbria.

On Saturday, Paul Frame’s men had to work hard for a 2-1 victory at Bedlington Terriers, for whom Adam Ward was the first scorer.

Dylan Nesbitt levelled midway through the second half and the Colliers bagged all three points as Luke Page scored direct from the corner flag.

Durham City also edged victory by the odd goal in three, against Norton and Stockton Ancients, at Consett.

Jeremy Allen fired the Citizens in front, but James Marley levelled on 50 minutes. Barely 60 seconds elapsed before Dan O’Reilly bagged City’s winner.

Team Northumbria continue to lead the table with an impressive record of nine wins and a draw from 10 games, with 41 goals scored and a miserly three conceded.

Their latest success was against Hebburn Town, 2-0 with strikes by Ben Dibb-Fuller and Nick Green.

There is still no respite for bottom-of-the-table Esh Winning, despite two cup victories in their previous two games, as they crashed to a 6-0 defeat against Heaton Stannington, whose marksmen were Mark Blackett (4) and Sam Walton (2).

Only two Ebac Northern League sides are definitely through to the third qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup.

Bishop Auckland produced an outstanding performance to see off Evo-Stik League club Trafford with an only goal by Andrew Johnson in the 11th minute.

Johnson’s initial shot was blocked, but he placed an excellent effort beyond the reach of keeper Russ Saunders to a delight a crowd of 437.

Bishops impressed throughout in keeping Trafford at bay when they upped the tempo in the second half.

Morpeth Town upset the form book big style when they sent Evo-Stik League Premier Division side Blyth Spartans crashing to a 4-2 defeat at Croft Park.

Michael Chilton (2), Paul Robinson and Liam Anderson shared the goals to stun the majority of a 1,045 crowd, with Dan Maguire and Chris Swailes (own goal) accounting for Blyth’s two strikes.

Dunston UTS succumbed 2-0 at home to Matt Jansen’s Chorley, whose marksmen were Andrew Teague and Scott Leather in front of 333 fans, and Shildon went down 3-1 at Workington, watched by 563.

The Railwaymen trailed to goals by Scott Allison, Connor Tinnion and Joe McGee before Billy Greulich Smith converted a late penalty.

Crucially, ex-Sunderland reserve David Ferguson had a penalty saved by home keeper Aaran Taylor with the score 1-1.

Consett live to fight another day and have home advantage over National League North outfit Curzon Ashton tomorrow night (7.45pm).

But the Steelmen left it precariously late and the tie was into the last minute when Michael Sweet dramatically cancelled out Mattie Flynn’s first-half goal.

Evo-Stik League outfit Spennymoor Town also reached the next stage, defeating Evo-Stik League rivals Whitby Town with a Glen Taylor strike, with 607 fans watching.