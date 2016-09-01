Northern League: Lift-off for Washington as Waters, Walton and Butler sink Roofing

Washington climbed off the foot of the Ebac Northern League First Division with last night’s dramatic 3-2 home win over Jarrow Roofing.

Roofing opened the scoring in the 16th minute when Paul Chow headed in a corner at the back post which was missed by everyone else.

Matty Waters equalised just before half-time with a 20-yard shot which gave keeper Jennison no chance. A minute later, Joe Walton added a second for Washington, with a brilliant 25-yard first-time volley.

A third goal in the space of four minutes sealed the points when John Butler pounced inside the box to make it 3-0. Roofing responded late on when Arjun Purewal scored in a goalmouth scramble.

In Division Two, Esh Winning secured a first win of the season and leapfrogged opponents Brandon United in the process.

Yet Esh had Ryan Burton sent off for foul and abusive language on 24 minutes. James Huntley scored the opener from close range, beating keeper Thomas Orton.

Esh keeper Mark Hodgson made a terrific penalty save in the 91st minute and, straight after that, Esh broke and Huntley hit a killer second for 2-0.

Team Northumbria had a convincing 5-0 home win over Crook Town.

Kane White opened the scoring with a tap-in following a left wing cross, and Ben Dibb-Fuller converted a penalty to make it 2-0.

Dibb-Fuller added his second with a right-foot shot past keeper Harrison to make it three.

In the second half, Dibb-Fuller completed his hat-trick, again firing past keeper Harrison, giving him no chance, and White completed the rout when his shot made it 5-0.