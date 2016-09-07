Northern League: Lawyers peg back cracking Durham City strikes

Durham City and Tow Law shared the spoils with an entertaining 2-2 draw in the Ebac Northern League Second Division last night.

The Lawyers opened the scoring at Consett when Kelvin Thear’s shot from 18 yards flew past goalkeeper Daniel Gladstone.

City’s equaliser came from Kyle Patton, who volleyed Thompson’s diagonal ball back across the keeper into the far corner.

Nine minutes later, City took the lead when Sam Norris curled a fantastic free-kick into the top left-hand corner from 35 yards.

But Tow Law drew level on 69 minutes when a left-wing cross found Stephen Mordue, free in the six-yard box, to head home past keeper Gladstone.

Willington secured an impressive 3-2 away win at Thornaby, their third win in four games.

The Hall Lane men opened the scoring on 20 minutes when Matthew Brown tapped in a cross from the left, but Thornaby equalised when Matthew Robinson’s shot sailed past goalkeeper Chris Sawyer.

Sam England put Thornaby in front, tapping in after Stephen Morrison’s strike bounced off the bar.

But Willington rallied. Brown scored his second goal to level, heading home when a high ball bounced over goalkeeper Liam Gibbs.

Then, with two minutes remaining, Reece Brown won the game for Willington when a cross from the left evaded everybody and he slid in at the back post to tap home.

Crook Town drew 1-1 at Billingham Town in an entertaining game.

After a goalless first half, Billingham took the lead on 56 minutes when Craig Hutchinson converted from the penalty spot.

Crook deservedly equalised on 69 minutes when an Adam Morley header was powered past goalkeeper Paul Watson.

Esh Winning were hammered 5-1 at Alnwick Town.

Liam Brooks’ unstoppable opener flew past Esh keeper Mark Hodgson, then Tony Brown deflected in a second and Josh Hay made it 3-0 with a low, left-foot strike.

Esh pulled a goal back when Langton tapped home from close range.

But Alnwick quickly got back in charge, with Gary Bales and the goal of the game, when Matthew Graham ran through the defence and fired in a right-foot half-volley, seeing them home in style.