Northern League: Late heartbreaker for RCA as Whitley Bay snatch victory from jaws of defeat

Sunderland RCA suffered late heartbreak as two goals in the final five minutes saw them succumbed to a 3-2 defeat at Whitley Bay in the Ebac Northern League First Division last night.

RCA took the lead on 11 minutes when a Stephen Callen’s shot went in off the post, giving goalkeeper Neal Bussey no chance.

Bay equalised nine minutes later when an Alex Kempster header went beyond keeper Tom Flynn, but Martin Swales’ side regained the lead three minutes later when Jonny Davis’s 25-yard stunner gave goalkeeper Flynn no chance.

Bay piled on the pressure but RCA looked like holding out until, five minutes from time, Adam Shanks was tripped in the box and Callum Patton equalised from the spot.

In a dramatic finish, substitute Ross Wilkinson got Bay’s winner, firing into the bottom corner of the net.

Ryhope CW’s home clash with West Auckland was abandoned at half-time, with the score 2-2.

Seven of the 16 floodlight bulbs had gone out, and the referee called it off, despite both clubs being keen to carry on.

West led with Adam Burnicle’s penalty, after Leon Ryan was red-carded for handball in the box, and Dave Edwards headed home a second. James Ellis and Simon Ord rallied Ryhope late in the first half, but they count for nothing.

Washington could not stop South Shields moving top of the table, going down 3-1 at the big-spending Mariners, who were under the control of new boss Graham Fenton for the first time,.

Shields took a 2-0 lead when Jon Shaw converted a cross and Carl Finnigan made it two from another centre, heading past keeper Dale Connor.

Washington pulled a goal back on 31 minutes when Matty Waters ran onto a pass and fired past ex-Mechanics keeper Jonathan Carmichael.

Shields, though, made the game safe eight minutes from time when Finnigan scored his second goal of the game from close range, delighting the majority of a 1,164 crowd.

Bishop Auckland enjoyed a convincing 3-0 home win over Consett.

An own goal from Shaun Ryder put Bishops in front on 12 minutes, and six minutes later Chris Winn doubled the lead when he slotted past goalkeeper Chris Elliott.

Andrew Johnson’s brilliant goal on 39 minutes, when he beat three defenders and fired past keeper Elliott from 10 yards, settled the issue.

Dunston UTS progressed into the second qualifying round of the FA Cup thanks to an impressive 2-1 win at Merseysiders Skelmersdale United in last night’s replay.

United took the lead in the 40th minute when Tony Rendell scored after a corner was not cleared.

In the second half, Dunston deservedly equalised when James Luccock was put through by Richie Slaughter and he rounded the keeper to slot home.

The Tynesiders grabbed a dramatic 82nd minute winner when Slaughter’s cross was slammed home by Liam Thear. Dunston host Chorley in the next round on September 17.