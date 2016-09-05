Northern League: Kenney at the double to steer Easington Colliery home in style

Easington Colliery consolidated fourth place in Northern League Division Two.

They overcame a recent hiccup by defeating Thornaby 4-2 at Welfare Park.

Matthew Robinson beat home keeper Kyle Donaldson with only two minutes gone, but almost immediately Jack Stanger headed in the Colliers’ equaliser.

Reece Kenney gave Easington the lead, but, right on the stroke of half-time, Ben Jackson restored parity.

Paul Frame’s side enjoyed a strong second-half performance which was rewarded with match-winning goals from Kenney (pen) and David Stevens.

Durham City visited Blyth Town and went down by the odd goal in three.

Gary Day, with a low shot into the bottom corner of the net, fired Blyth in front, but Tom Gilbey levelled two minutes later. There were only 15 minutes remaining when David Robinson scored Blyth’s winner.

Team Northumbria lead the field and, with 33 goals, are comfortably the leading scorers. They made it seven wins from eight outings with a 3-0 victory at Heaton Stannington, courtesy of Dan Taggart (2) and Kevin Carr.

At the bottom, Brandon United lost by the only goal to Tow Law Town, for whom Chris Mordue was the matchwinner.

Esh Winning are just a point above them after losing 4-1 to Crook Town in a bottom-four clash. Lewis Martin (2), Ian Maddison and Peter Brown steered the Millfield men home, with Ryan Burton equalising at 1-1.

Willington were no match for rampant Whickham, who ran out 7-0 victors at Hall Lane. Joe Mole and Ross Peareth both struck twice.