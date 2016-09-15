Northern League: Gill doubles up in Easington’s six of the best

Easington Colliery proved too strong for hosts Ryton and Crawcrook Albion in last night’s Ebac Northern League Division Two clash.

Liam Hodgson and Luke Page had them two up before Anderson cut the deficit right on half-time. Further strikes from Bryan Norton, Liam Gill (2) and Chris Pearson steered Easington home to a 6-1 victory.

Brandon United rallied to beat Thornaby 3-2, with two-goal Kieran Duffy-Weeks and Vinny Gash on target.

Washington crashed 4-1 at home to Dunston UTS in Division One.

Scott Heslop and a cracking Richard Slaughter strike had Dunston two up at half-time. Liam Thear and Dan Smith extended the lead before Mark Davison responded late on.

Shildon demolished Guisborough 4-1,

Lewis Wing’s 20-yarder was followed by Daniel Moore’s strike before Stephen Roberts responded. Billy Greulich-Smith made it three before Paul Connor sealed the win in the last minute.