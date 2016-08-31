Northern League: Five-star Cestrians break duck in stunning style

Chester-le-Street turned on the style to secure their first win back in Division One of the Ebac Northern League.

Colin Wake’s newly-promoted Cestrians, had lost their first five league matches this term, and looked in big trouble at Dunston UTS last night.

Dunston went two goals up in the first half through Mark Peck’s own goal, after a shot was blocked on the line, and a Dale Burrell strike from Ollie Leadham’s free-kick.

After the break, Chester roared back in sensational fashion. Lee Mole started the revival, driving home a shot from the edge of the box to give keeper Stefan Holden no chance.

Dominic Laws slotted home a right-wing corner to level, then Chester stormed in front on 67 minutes when Laws was fouled in the box and Mole converted the resulting penalty.

David Latham ran through the home defence to beat Holden from the edge of the box to make it 4-2, then ex-Dunston player Michael Hepplewhite sealed victory on 84 minutes, firing home a rocket shot from 25 yards.

The other top-flight game last night saw Newton Aycliffe beat West Auckland 2-0.

Both teams had a man sent off in the first ten minutes, with West’s Adam Burnicle dismissed for a reckless fifth-minute challenge and Aycliffe’s Stuart Banks red-carded for retaliation.

Aycliffe opened the scoring in the 28th minute when John Campbell headed Ashley Coffey’s cross past goalkeeper Gareth Shaw .

They left it late to clinch victory when ex-Sunderland reserve-teamer Jordan Laidler hit home a looping 25-yard shot.

In Division Two, Durham City were held to a dour 0-0 draw by Hebburn Town at Consett.

Sam Norris went closest to scoring, hitting Hebburn’s bar from a 25-yard free-kick.

Norton and Stockton Ancients won 2-1 in their derby at Billingham Town.

Jamie Davis replied to a Phillip Caley double.

Tonight, Washington host Jarrow Roofing at Nissan (7.30pm kick-off) in an attractive First Division match.