Northern League: Easington laid low as Martin strikes twice late on for Norton

High-flying Easington Colliery suffered a third defeat in their last four Ebac Northern League Division Two games, going down 2-0 away to Norton and Stockton Ancients last night.

Two late goals from Nicky Martin sealed the fate of the Colliers, who must regroup for Saturday’s home FA Vase tie against Thackley.

David Stevens and the busy Joe Kerridge went closer for Easington, who looked good for at least a point until Martin nodded past Kyle Donaldson from a free-kick on 80 minutes.

Martin doubled the advantage from the penalty spot, after Aidan Goodey fouled Phil Caley.

Leaders Team Northumbria march on at the top after a convincing 5-1 win at Ryton and Crawcrook Albion. Ben Dibb-Fuller (2), Aidan Heywood, Ryan Redford and Kevin Carr also got on the scoresheet, with Ryan Burnyeat having levelled at 1-1.

Brandon United are still seeking a first win of the season, after being easily beaten, 3-0 at second-top Stockton Town.

Kallum Hannah opened the scoring with a firm header past goalkeeper Thomas Orton from Chris Stockton’s cross.

He scored his second on 28 minutes when he ran through on a loose ball to fire home.

With five minutes to go, Joe Carter played a nice one-two on the edge of the box and then slammed home a close-range third.

David Clasper, Ross Peareth and Ross Nicholson struck as Whickham won 3-0 at Bedlington, while Hebburn forced a 0-0 draw at Northallerton.

Chester-le-Street succumbed to a 4-0 defeat at FA Vase holders Morpeth Town in Division One.

Paul Robinson (2), Steven Anderson and Luke Carr did the damage.

Champions Shildon were held to a 0-0 draw at Newcastle Benfield, while John Campbell and Paul Garthwaite netted as Newton Aycliffe triumphed 2-0 at Guisborough.

North Shields had Lee Mason, Gary Ormston, Dean Holmes and an own goal to thank for a 4-2 win at home to Jarrow Roofing, with Kerry Hedley and Calvin Smith responding.

Reece Kelly and two-goal Aaron Ramsbottom earned Marske a 3-2 victory at West Allotment Celtic.