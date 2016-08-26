Northern League: Easington beat the fog to move top in Division Two

Easington Colliery moved top of Ebac Northern League Division Two last night .

The Colliers’ home clash with newcomers Blyth Town was hit by fog and a floodlight failure, but the referee made sure that the game finished.

Easington won thanks to a goal from Ian Redman midway through the first half, following a corner.

Tomorrow, Colliery – managed by Paul Frame and Craig Parkinson – are at home again, with Billingham Town the visitors.

Easington have won five out of five in the league to spark real hope of promotion to the top flight. Secretary Billy Banks said: “It’s a great start, but there is a very long way to go. The management team are delighted at present.”

Tow Law entertain Whickham in a battle of fifth versus fourth, while Durham City will look to build on their midweek triumph at Esh Winning when they tackle Heaton Stannington at Consett.

Crook Town, with just one win in six games, are at home to Alnwick, while Willington are favourites to beat pointless visitors Esh Winning.

Blyth Town head to Thornaby, with manager Mick Connors saying that the team is on its way back to full strength.

Second-top Stockton Town, a point behind Easington but having played a game more, have an intriguing derby at Norton and Stockton Ancients.

Holidaying captain Stephen Roberts is the only absentee, while Tom Coulthard returned for the midweek win at Willington, while Dylan McAvoy is progressing well and is back into the squad.

Scott Oliver has performed a surprise U-turn and decided to return as Hebburn Town manager.

Oliver quit last week after saying he felt drained and had stopped enjoying the job.

Assistant Chris Thompson took control last weekend. However, with Thompson unavailable for the midweek game against Billingham Synthonia, Oliver took the reins.

And after the 2-2 draw, he met with the club’s committee and decided to return permanently. Oliver said: “I took the team on Wednesday night as Chris Thompson was on holiday and after meeting with the commitee we have agreed that I will carry on.

“For a start, I didn’t want the club to go to Billingham with no managerm but the support of the players the last few days has been very humbling.

“I signed all the players and I couldn’t shake the feeling of letting them down.”

Hebburn host Bedlington Terriers tomorrow. Channon North, Jason Blackburn and Ross Toward return to the squad.