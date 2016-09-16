Northern League: Boss Frame seeks third win in a week as Easington Colliery head to lowly Bedlington Terriers

Easington Colliery travel to Bedlington Terriers tomorrow in good spirit after their positive start to the season.

But boss Paul Frame’s fourth-placed Colliers are without Reece Kenney and Shaun Smith, who are away on holiday.

Frame, whose side thumped Ryton and Crawcrook Albion 6-1 in midweek when Liam Hodgson returned from injury to bag the opening goal, said: “We are coming off the back of a couple of good results, so the lads hopefully, will be getting a little bit of a confidence boost off that.

“It’s going to be a tough game, but we are hoping to produce a win.”

Fourth-bottom Terriers have a new management team in place under Paddy Atkinson and Keith Brown and they will be looking to get underway in a positive fashion.

Durham City entertain Norton and Stockton Ancients at Consett.

Norton spokesman Michael Mulligan said: “We have a semi-strong squad with the exception of Nicky Martin, who’s out with an injury. We are also struggling for a goalkeeper, and have players away with holidays and work commitments.”

Michael Dunwell’s Stockton Town, unbeaten in their first six games, travel to Northallerton Town with virtually a full strength squad, as Tom Coulthard returns after missing last Saturday’s Vase win over Eccleshill.

Matthew Garbutt finished his three-match ban in midweek, so he will be in the squad and the Teessiders’ only doubt is goalkeeper Liam Jordan, after pulling a muscle against Eccleshill. If he misses out, Michael Arthur will play.

Esh Winning, given a confidence boost by two cup wins at Crook Town in the last two games, host Heaton Stannington, while Willington will be confident for their trip to Ryton and Crawcrook Albion.

Crook Town hope to have a fully fit and available squad for their trip to old rivals Tow Law Town in one of two games being played tonight.

Billingham Synthonia will have Austin Johnson missing with an ankle injury, when they travel the short distance to Thornaby.

Ex-Spennymoor midfielder Anthony Peacock is also out with a shoulder injury, David Hillerby has a knee injury and Sam Garvie is unavailable.

Liam O’Sullivan returns, though.

Hebburn Town’s Scott Wallace and Craig Malley miss their trip to Team Northumbria, but Chris Smith and Jason Blackburn return.

Five Northern League clubs are in FA Cup second qualifying round action tomorrow.

Shildon are at full strength for their trip to Workington and boss Gary Forrest said: “It’s going to be tough game, but all the pressure is on them they are playing two levels above us. We are going to go there and enjoy a game of football.”

Bishop Auckland entertain Trafford and Dunston UTS welcome Chorley, while Morpeth Town face a difficult derby at Evo-Stik League neighbours Blyth Spartans and Consett have a tough trip to National League North outfit Curzon Ashton.