First England Under-20 call-up thrills Wearsider Beth Hepple

Durham Women midfielder Beth Hepple is looking to cap off a perfect week with three points against Millwall Lionesses.

Hepple, who is Durham’s top scorer this season, has been called up to the England U20 squad to travel to Los Angeles to take part in the NTC Invitational Tournament.

Having been a regular part of training camps, this signals Hepple’s maiden call-up to the U20 squad and she says she’s relishing the experience and the opportunity to show what she can do.

“It feels great,” said Hepple, from Sunderland.

“I’m really looking forward to it.

“It will be a challenging experience but I can’t wait.”

“I’m excited to finally get the call-up.

“Hopefully I can show people what I can do.”

The Young Lionesses will face Brazil, USA and South Korea in the tournament, which starts on Wednesday.

And Hepple is looking forward to pitting herself against some talented players.

“I think they’ll be very good players at that level,” the midfielder added.

“But it will be really exciting to see what they’re about and gain that experience.”

Before she jets off, however, her club side will face Millwall Lionesses in FA WSL2 tomorrow as they look to secure another three points.

But she knows it won’t be easy, with Millwall looking to push forward under the guidance of a new manager.

Having played Millwall over the past two seasons, the England U20 international knows to expect a difficult afternoon.

“Obviously we’ve played the in previous seasons and they’ve done reasonably well this season so it will be a tough game,” she said.

This will be the first time the two sides have met this season, and Hepple admits they are a little bit of an unknown – but says that has been the case with the entire league this year.

“I think that’s happened a lot this season as you don’t know what to expect from any team,” she added.

“We’ll just expect a challenge and go down there and do our best.”

Victory would keep Durham in the top four as the end of the season approaches, and the midfielder is keen to secure another win.

“We definitely want the three points on the board,” Hepple said.

“It keeps us in there if we get the three points so it’s a big game.”