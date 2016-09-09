FA Vase: Seaham Red Star have Proctor feelgood factor ahead of repeat mission at West Auckland

Seaham Red Star visit West Auckland for the second successive week – and hope to repeat last weekend’s 4-0 romp when they clash in the FA Vase’s first qualifying round.

Manager Mark Collingwood expects to choose from a full squad as he targets a fourth successive victory.

Luke Proctor, who helped Sunderland RCA enjoy a lengthy Vase run last season, returns from holiday, having missed last week’s game at West Auckland, when Lee Hetherington, two-goal Craig Price and Robbie Bird all netted.

Slight fitness doubts surround Nicky Kane and Daryll Donnelly, but both are expected to pass late fitness tests.

Easington Colliery, having enjoyed a fine start to the season in Division Two, will hope to get past Bradford side Thackley at the Welfare Park.

Paul Frame and Craig Parkinson’s men were only beaten by two late goals in their midweek league trip to Norton, but still sit in fourth place. Visitors Thackley have won four of their first seven games in the Northern Counties East League.

Brandon United, without a win so far this season in the league, can put that out of their minds for one week when they host First Division Chester-le-Stree.

The Cestrians only picked up their first win last week and have shipped in 28 goals from eight games, so United will be looking to shock the visitors.

Washington saw their FA Cup hopes dashed by Shildon last weekend, but Steve Hutchinson’s men will fancy their chances against Billingham Synthonia at the Nissan Sports Complex.

Synners have Chay Liddle and Steven Huggings back and available for selection.

Crook Town entertain Esh Winning at the Sir Tom Cowie Millfield Ground, with both teams languishing near the bottom of Division Two.

Town have let in 27 goals in ten matches, while Esh have conceded 37, so goals are likely. Crook outgunned Esh 4-1 in the league last weekend.

Durham City face a difficult task at First Division Penrith, while Willington, boosted by three wins in the last four, are away to Billingham Town and Bishop Auckland are big favourites to knock out hosts Bedlington Terriers.

Stockton Town play Eccleshill United in their first ever FA Vase tie, and will have captain Stephen Roberts back from holiday.

But Tom Coulthard is away and Matthew Garbutt is suspended.

The Teessiders also have a doubt over goalkeeper Liam Jordan, who has a back injury, and Michael Arthur is ready to step in.

Fred Woodhouse may return following an ankle injury, and will replace Tom Coulthard if he passes a fitness fest.

Ashington travel to Albion Sports, a team who come from the Bradford area, but play at Farsley Celtic’s ground near Leeds.

Ashington have lost ex-Ryhope CW forward Damien Stevens to a serious injury sustained in midweek, while Scott Blandford, James Taylor, Paul Dunn and Craig Scott are all ruled out. Ryan Bell returns to the squad, while James Harmison is rated “very doubtful”.

West Allotment Celtic will have a fully fit squad for their home tie against Hull club Hall Road Rangers, including Chris Bannon and Dale Pearson, FA Vase winners with North Shields and Morpeth Town respectively.

Elsewhere, Hebburn Town – fresh from a midweek goalless draw at Northallerton in Division Two – will need to be sharp defensively in their trip to high-scoring Consett and Tow Law host Norton and Stockton Ancients.