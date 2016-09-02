FA Cup: Washington will be up for the fight against ‘buzzing’ Shildon

Washington look to build on their first league win of the season when they entertain Northern League champions Shildon in the FA Cup first qualifying round tomorrow.

Steve Hutchinson’s men came from behind to beat Jarrow Roofing 3-2 in midweek, with summer signing Matty Waters, talisman Joe Walton and the experienced John Butler on target.

But the Railwaymen will be a different proposition in what promises to be a cracking tie at the Nissan Sports Complex (3pm kick-off) as Washington look to progress to the second qualifying round for the second successive season – they only lost to Liverpool outfit Marine after extra time in a dramatic replay last term.

Shildon, top of Division One with an unbeaten six-game start, have delighted boss Gary Forrest with their form, and is gunning for the Mechanics tomorrow, saying: “The place is buzzing and the mood in the camp is excellent.”

Forrest has Michael Rae and Billy Greulich-Smith facing late fitness tests, but the Railwaymen will definitely be without Matthew Robson, who is sidelined with a knee injury for two weeks, and the transfer-listed Paul Jones.

Dunston UTS hope to be boosted by the return of several players for their tie at home to Skelmersdale United.

Michael Pearson, Richie Slaughter, Mark Cook, Dan Smith, Malky Morien, Jak Ashton, Dan Capewell and Matty Fisher are all available for selection against the Merseysiders.

Consett hope to have forward Michael Sweet and midfielder Matty Slocombe back after injury for their cup game at Harrogate RA.

Midfielder Lewis Gibbons remains doubtful though. Forward Lewis Teasdale returns after serving a three-game suspension, with Consett hot favourites against the struggling Yorkshire club.

Billingham Synthonia have four players out for their home clash with Ossett Town.

Liam O’Sullivan is suspended, Jack McLaren and Chay Liddle are unavailable, while David Hillerby is out with a knee injury.

Elsewhere, Bishop Auckland entertain Ossett Albion at Heritage Park, FA Vase holders Morpeth Town tackle Colwyn Bay from Wales, Newcastle Benfield welcome Bridlington Town and Marske United are at home to Marine.

The North East’s two Evo-Stik League Premier Division teams enter the competition tomorrow, with Jason Ainsley’s Spennymoor Town away to Lancashire outfit Radcliffe Borough and Blyth Spartans hosting Frickley Athletic.