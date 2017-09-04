Easington Colliery enjoy comfortable win at West Allotment Celtic

Easington Colliery had a comfortable 3-0 away win at Ebac Northern League Division Two bottom club West Allotment Celtic.

Three second half goals from Reece Kenney, Liam Anderson and Jayven Redman were more than enough for victory.

Chester-le-Street are fourth bottom after a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Two Law Town, who now go top of the league.

The crucial goal came after just 15 minutes when Lewis Teasdale found the net to give them the three points and move two points clear at the summit.

Durham City came from 2-0 down, to draw 2-2 at home to Ryton & Crawcrook Albion.

Ryton went ahead through Anthony brown in the 39th minute and it was then 2-0 when Martyn Hepple scored from the penalty spot, a minute before half time.

City pulled one back a minute after half time when Callum Smith found the net with his effort, and the equaliser came with 15 minutes left, after Benjamin Joyeux rifled the ball home.

Hebburn Town, who remain fifth and Darlington RA, drew in a crowd of nearly 300 for their game, which was duly won by the RA when David Mitchell pounced to score the winner in the 35th minute.

Brandon United earned a good point at leaders before play Northallerton Town.

Town had won their last six games on the trot, but United stood firm and defended well for their point.

Willington recorded their second win of the season, 3-1 away at in-form Thornaby.

Goals from Damon Ellis, Connor Lowes and Evann Graham won the points, with Ben Jackson replying for the home side.

Crook Town were 3-1 winners over Bedlington Terriers, thanks to two strikes from Luke Hogan in the first half.

Samuel Norris pulled one back for the Terriers, but Daniel Pigg made the game safe in the 69th minute.

Esh Winning had a comfortable 3-0 home win over Alnwick, with the goals coming from Daniel Kent and Jonathan Swift, sandwiched in between with an own goal.

Billingham Town are up to sixth, with a hard fought 1-0 win at Jarrow, who remain fourth.

The winning goal came from Ashley Lavan in the 70th minute, when his effort found the net.