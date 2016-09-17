Durham Sunday League: Super-sub Ross the hero as Lambton Lions send Hetton New Inn packing

Lambton Lions won through in style, beating Hetton New Inn 4-1 in a Stepy’s Coaches President’s Trophy second round tie marred by red cards for both sides.

Shaun Pickford and three-goal sub Ross Mitchinson guided Lions through, despite Cameron Page’s dismissal.

Jonathan Shanks saw red for New Inn, who had Liam Wilson on target and Sohail Ahmed star man.

Houghton Wild Boar All-Stars had to fight hard to fend off Ferryhill Community Hub 4-3 away.

Boar led when a 25-yard goal of the season candidate from Liam McKitten gave keeper Dean Malpin no chance.

McKitten hit the bar with a crashing half-volley before Hub hit back to lead 2-1, as star man Richard Brown netted twice.

Liam Lusk curled a shot beyond the keeper’s reach to haul Boar level, but Brown completed his hat-trick on 84 minutes to put Ferryhill back in front.

Boar, though, equalised two minutes later as star man McKitten struck, then Lusk shattered the home side with an 89th-minute winner.

Dubmire WMC secured an impressive 5-3 victory at Ushaw Moor Cricket Club.

The cricketers dominated possession, but Dubmire’s clinical finishing saw a five-goal haul by their striker, three following poor defending.

Craig Flowers (2) and Ben Curry grabbed the consolations, with Jamie Gregg star man.

Burnside WMC, finalists last season, progressed with a 4-1 success at Gateshead Last Orders in a one-sided tie.

Elliot Cutts, star man Lewis Turnbull and Craig Ellison (2) grabbed the goals, with Cannell replying.

Lumley Snooker Club eased home 3-0 at Eppleton Cricket Club.

They got off to a flier as Mick Carroll linked up with Anth Jones before firing home.

Carroll added a second from the penalty spot after a mazy Andy Brook run was ended by a foul, then Anth Jones chased down a ball down the left, dropped his shoulder and passed a challenge before finishing coolly at the near post for 3-0. James Laidler starred.

Witton Gilbert Club put up a decent performance against on-song Chester Bar18 Seven, only to succumb to two goal in each half.

Keeper David Lumley starred for Witton but was beaten by hat-trick hero Jordan Stevens and star man Michael McLean.

Langley Park exited 2-1 at Sedgefield Social Club, with Steven Cummings bagging their goal and Martin Merren starring. Sedgefield capitalised on the visitors’ mid-game change of formation to turn the tie around.

Garden Farm produced a solid performance to win through 5-1 at Grange Villa.

Ryan Johnson (2), Scott Howe, Michael Williamson nd a first of the season for Liam Walsh did the damage, with Gavin Bowen replying.

Bailey Hunter stood out for Farm, Ben Jefferson for Villa.

Ouston Juniors were second best in every department as Lumley avenged their league defeat the week before with a 7-1 romp.

Skipper Cal Winship converted a penalty reply as David Lucas’s treble sparked Lumley, with Kelvin Scorer (2), Jon Cossar and Jack Howey also on target. Ben Smith was Ouston’s top man.

East Rainton lost 2-1 to visitors Bishop Middleham in a cracking clash.

Shane Bowmer and an 85th-minute John Cook winner gave Bishop the edge.

Bede Lodge SC outgunned Pelton Crown 4-2 in extra time, inspired by man of the match Stuart Thompson’s hat-trick.

Daniel Mann also beat outstanding keeper Adam Harrison, while Dean Stewart and Ryan Smith hit Crown’s goals as they came from behind to lead 2-1 at one point.

Durham Rangers’ youth and desire proved decisive in a 5-1 win at Durham Buffaloes Head, who pulled one back with a magnificent James Richardson strike.

Star man Declan Waters (2), Kenny Wilks, Ryan Huntley and Lewis Taylor steered Rangers through.

Simon Booth shone for Buffs.

Sacriston The Shoes were demolished 7-1 at Durham County, who never looked back after hitting two early goals.

Star man Stanley Ogunsuyi fired a hat-trick, supported by strikes from Connor Atkinson, Joe Kerry, Bradley Hird and Jack Hodgkiss.

Stu Ainsworth fired a consolation for depleted Shoes, whose man of the match was keeper John Lee.

Thomas Clark and Craig Bennett both struck twice as Bearpark saw off depleted Pittington 4-2, with keeper Michael Crooks starring.

Josh Hugill and star man Dean Richardson notched for Pittington.

The only first round tie saw Bowburn edge through 5-4 after extra time at Newton Hall Jovial Monk.

Bowburn hit the bar twice inside 10 minutes, but Monk were clinical as they built a 3-0 lead.

Craig Hill rallied the visitors with a curling 20-yard free-kick, then Stefan Middleton scored from close range after nutmegging the last defender. Adam Kirk equalised with a well-taken goal then put them in front from 10 yards.

Monk levelled late on but Bowburn won it when a Newton Hall defender deflected Ben Johnson’s cross into his own net, leaving the keeper helpless. Daniel Coad starred for Bowburn.

David Wile fired a treble for Monk, backed by Adam Baister’s strike.

Houghton Town maintained their impressive form with a 4-1 League Cup victory over New Brancepeth WMC.

Two-goal Brandon Anderson, star man Jack Vaulks and Matty Weirs all notched.

Pelton RAOB cruised through, winning 4-1 at Waldridge Park.

Chris Winn (2), Craig Mickle and David Latham did the damage, with Kevin Dixon starring. Debutant keeper Luke Hilliard stood out for Park, whose marksman was Wes Delap, getting on the end of a free-kick to loop a header over the keeper.

Brandon Sports Club came through 5-3 after extra time against Pelaw Grange Dogs.

But they almost blew it, in a gripping tie, as Pelaw hit back from three down to level thanks to strikes from sub Leon Fenwick and Brian Allen (2).

Brandon’s superior stamina saw them through, despite Robbie Shields’ red card, as Adam Burnham fired a hat-trick, supported by Mark English and veteran Gavin Mudd.

In the Castle Insurance Alan Smith Memorial Trophy, Ouston Cherry Tree pipped Sacriston WMC 2-1 thanks to strikes from Steven Wood and Mark Bailes, with Joe Wilkinson starring.

Hilda Park ran out good 5-2 winners at Whitehills in their First Division Chester-le-Street derby.

Craig Thompson cut inside to fire home Hilda’s opener from 18 yards, and they still led at half-time after Whitehills had a goal disallowed.

Hilda increased their lead early in the second half, Jamie Gordon netting, and his neat half-volley soon made it 3-0.

James Cattell pulled one back from Stephen Fisher’s long throw, but Stephen Clifford instantly restored the three-goal advantage from Chris Trevena’s cross.

Gordon lobbed the keeper for 5-1 before Joe Whelan grabbed a late consolation.

Houghton Chilton Lodge’s poor start to the season continued with a 5-2 defeat at home to Ferryhill Celtic.

Celtic scored first, but Lodge hit back to lead with goals from Adam Hinde and Iain Macpherson. Kyle Wren (2), Kevin Hodgson, Luke Thompson and Jay Smith steered Celtic home.

Ian Davidson shone for Lodge.

Ferryhill Dynamoes had to fight to beat West Rainton 2-1.

David Pritchard made some good saves to keep Rainton in it before Reece Marshall put the home side in front, despite having Josh Gash sent off.

Rainton levelled with Graeme Brenkley’s shot from the edge of the box, but Marshall volleyed home an 18-yard Ferryhill winner. Dan Chester stood out for Rainton.

Washington Cross Keys outgunned Coxhoe Red Lion 4-0, courtesy of Alan Wilson (2), Ross Docherty and Phil Marriott.

Sherburn Village scored first and last in a 7-2 Premier Division defeat at Sedgefield St Edmund’s

Nick Marley and Scott Arnott struck for the visitors, whose top man was Thomas Young, but Andrew Beamson’s treble inspired Saints.

Stephen Flockett, John Maddison, Glenn Donaldson and Paul Wilkinson also struck.

Stephen Ferguson scored the opening goal as Chilton dominated the chances, with hosts Newton Aycliffe Locomotive rocked by the dismissal of Lewis Martin for an off-the-ball incident.

Sonny Andrews levelled from the edge of the box, then Chilton had hit Kadam Lumsden-Parnaby sent off before Kieran Megran was found by Danny Maclachlan for the winner at 2-1.

Kieran Harnett shone for Chilton.