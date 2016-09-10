Durham Sunday League: Gibson makes sure of County Cup progress for Wild Boar

Ryan Gibson was Houghton Wild Boar All-Stars’ hero as they won through from the preliminary round of the Durham County Sunday Cup in a 6-3 home win against Darlington RA Stephenson Street Garage.

Houghton got off to a poor start and were 2-0 down after only 15 minutes. However, they soon rallied round and Liam McKitten, Karl Anderson, Craig Fletcher and Liam Lusk all scored to secure a 4-2 half-time lead.

Darlington went close to scoring on a few occasions in the second half, then Gibson, who had never scored for Wild Boar before, came off the bench for the last 20 minutes to make the game safe.

On 75 minutes, he hammered the ball into the roof of the net after Lusk pulled the ball back from the by-line to kill off any hope of a Darlington fightback.

Philip Thompson’s strike made it six before the visitors hit their third consolation.

Pelton Crown edged through 1-0 at home to Spennymoor Voltigeur.

Reece Mitchell and Dean Stewart were denied by outstanding saves before Crown finally made the breakthrough late on.

They were awarded a free-kick 35 yards out and Liam Mitchell lined himself up and smashed a fierce strike into the top left hand corner, leaving the keeper helpless.

Ouston Cherry Tree overwhelmed Consett Finnians 10-1, never looking back after the recalled Reece Hutchinson fired a 15-second opener from Clarkson’s pass.

Hutchinson went on to set up three goals, and complete a hat-trick. Clarkson added a treble, with Biles, Fryer and a brilliant 35-yard lob from Ryan Drummond completing the scoring.

Elsewhere, Houghton Town romped home 8-0 at Hartlepool Engineers SC and Houghton Chilton Lodge defeated Bishop Auckland Bay Horse 3-1, while New Brancepeth WMC saw off Silksworth Catholic Club 4-1.

Quarrington Hill edged past Seaton Carew S&SC 3-2, but Witton Gilbert Club were beaten 6-3 by Sunderland side O’Brien Waste Recycling.

Langley Park won through 4-1 on penalties after a 2-2 draw with Sunderland Railway Club, Ushaw Moor Cricket Club were pipped 5-4 at Sunderland side Park View and Sacriston Cricket Club outgunned Murton New Hesledon 5-1, with East Rainton victorious at Tow Law by the same score.

Durham Bede Lodge progressed 6-5 on penalties, following an epic 4-4 draw at Stanley Oxhill Central, as did Coxhoe Red Lion (after a 3-3 draw at Marsden CW), while Sherburn overwhelmed Hartlepool Raglan 13-1 and Brandon Sports Club eased home 5-1 at Peterlee Hearts.

Washington Cross Keys fought well to snatch a 2-1 victory at Chester Garden Farm RAR in the Castle Insurance Alan Smith Memorial Trophy, first round.

Garden Farm arguably had the better chances, and more of them, but Ryan Johnson fired home their only goal.

Ross Docherty and Philip Marriott notched to steer Cross Keys through, on the back of an outstanding display by star man goalkeeper Ian Brown.

Bailey Hunter shone for Farm.

There were also three second round ties.

Star man Daniel Summerbell (2), Mark Wild and Andrew Hope struck as West Rainton eased to a 4-1 home win over Bearpark.

Paul Green fired the visitors’ reply, with keeper Michael Crooks their man of the match.

Bearpark, with a depleted team, gave a good account of themselves.

Premier outfit Newton Aycliffe Locomotive defeated battling Gateshead Last Orders 6-3 - after falling two goals behind early on.

Jonny Graham’s strike in a one on one and a Masixole Moss volley had Last Orders in charge, but Lewis Martin and Danny McLachlan rallied the home side.

With the introduction of Corey Nicholson at half-time, Aycliffe hit four more to finish good winners, through a Nicholson hat-trick and a second from Martin.

Graham’s second goal was the visitors’ third. Steven Kyle was their star man.

Premier Division champions Pelton RAOB had to scrap very hard to see off Ferryhill Dynamos 3-2.

Ferryhill stunned the hosts by going 2-1 up in the second half thanks to Andrew Agar’s 30-yard volley, following up Vinny Gash’s earlier leveller.

But Pelton equalised and then won it late on.

Their scorers were Alex Peake, Dan Addison and sub David Latham, with midfielder Matthew Soulsby star man.

Jonathan Mason starred for Ferryhill.

Durham Rangers progressed from the League Cup second round in an extra-time thriller at Sacriston The Shoes.

Declan Waters, Luke Jury, Jonny Marshall and Callum Harland all netted as Rangers won through an entertaining tie by the odd goal in seven.

Man of the match Michael Nearby fired an excellent hat-trick to lead Chilton WMC home 5-0 in their tie at Ouston Juniors.

Stephen Clough and Kieran Harnett also notched, with Jack Dickinson the pick of the Ouston players.

In the only game in Division Four, newcomers Grange Villa edged home 1-0 in a very even match against Eppleton CC.

The only goal came on 72 minutes, scored by Villa’s David Smith. Darryl Laws was Grange Villa’s top performer.

Chester 18Seven Bar maintained their superb start to the season, walloping hosts High Handenhold Bird Inn 7-1 in a one-sided Division Two showdown.

Jordan Stevens, Michael McLean and Stephen Wood all weighed in with doubles in a one-sided clash, with man of the match Aaron Walker also on the scoresheet.

Bird held their own for 15 minutes, but went to pieces after they went behind to a penalty.

Jonathan Swift fired their consolation, with Tony Swift their top performer.

Framwellgate Moor WMC capitalised on a poor first-half display by hosts Pelaw Grange Dogs and eventually ran out 3-2 winners in Division One.

Star man Daniel Igo and Darryl Bell got Pelaw back to level in the second half, but Framwellgate stood firm to snatch a winner.

The visitors’ marksmen were man of the match Chris Pattinson, Nick Kitching and Sam Plant.

Hilda Park, newly-relegated from the Premier Division, enjoyed a great Chester-le-Street derby day, ruthlessly hammering Whitehills 4-0.

Star man Conor Henderson, two-goal Jamie Gordon and Craig Thompson did the damage.

Pittington rocked hosts Newton Hall Jovial Monk with a 3-1 triumph in Division Three.

Monk had strong early penalty claims waved away, and Pittington capitalised to go in front right on half-time, Jonny Scott scoring with the home side claiming offside.

Pittington played very well in the second half, passing the ball around a tired home team, and a fine move brought a crucial second goal for Scott.

David Wile breathed new life into Monk when he converted a penalty.

They felt hard done by when another spot-kick appeal was rejected, and goalkeeper Robert Berry was duly sent off for dissent.

Antony Waterson had to go in goal and Pittington’s Jonny Hosler netted with a brilliant free-kick to end the scoring at 3-1.

Adam Baister was Monk’s top man, with James Donaldson best for Pittington.

Hetton New Inn hit back from a goal down to draw 1-1 at Lumley Snooker Club.

Mick Carroll struck to give Lumley the lead, but they wasted a host of chances and star man Jordan Knox hauled the visitors level with a well-taken strike on the break.

Hetton had Lee Smith sent off. Carl Kalugarama stood out for the Snooker Club.