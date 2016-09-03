Durham Sunday League: Demolition derby as Burnside send Houghton Chilton Lodge crashing out of Guards Cup

Burnside WMC demolished Houghton Chilton Lodge 8-2 to make good progress in the JD Taxis Guards Cup.

Burnside never really got out of second gear but were too good for their visitors.

Jon Jordison needed only two minutes to fire the opener, with Callum Munro and Craig Ellison making it 3-0.

Chilton Lodge reduced the deficit from a corner, but right-back Shaun Dixon’s second goal in successive games restored the three-goal advantage by the break.

Further strikes from Jordison, Munro, Robbie Richardson and an early goal of the season contender from Steven Macdonald sealed the deal in the second half.

Anth Armstrong and Andrew Bowes notched for Lodge, with Ian Davidson star man. Elliott Cutts shone for Burnside.

Ferryhill Community Hub took their chances to defeat Ouston Juniors 3-1.

Keeper Dean Halpin stood out for Hub with an accomplished performance, while Nathan Wall (2) and Philip Appleby also struck. Andy Robertson grabbed Ouston’s consolation, with Matthew Cornish their top man.

Quarrington Hill WMC suffered a second successive defeat to Witton Gilbert WMC, going down 3-2.

Just like in midweek, Quarrington Hill started better and took a deserved lead, but David Calcutt levelled from a stonewall penalty.

Scott Embleton and a great lob from Calcutt saw the visitors 3-1 up, and on the way to their first cup win since returning to the league.

A late penalty got Quarrington Hill back to 3-2.

Lumley booked their place in the second round thanks to a late extra time winner from skipper Scott Foster as they pipped Lambton Lions 3-2.

Lumley earlier led 2-0, through Ross Hughes and Jonny Cossar, only to be pegged back by brave Lions, who had star man Ben Goodwin and Liam Murray on target. Brett Russell shone for Lumley.

Scott Howe, Adam Goodyear and Michael Williamson notched as Chester Garden Farm RAR edged through 3-2 at Durham Rangers, who had Ryan Huntley and Jonny Marshall on target.

Keeper Aiden Jackson was outstanding for Rangers, with Bailey Hunter best for the visitors..

Bearpark WMC won through 5-2 in an entertaining tie at home to Bowburn.

Raymond Wilson and Gary Purvis set them on their way, only to be pegged back by a disputed Sean McGrailpenalty.

Further goals from Callum Wooler, Dylan Crooks and Purvis sealed Bearpark’s victory, with Paul Green star man. Stefan Middleton headed Bowburn back to 3-2 at one point..

Sacriston The Shoes were no match for hosts Gateshead Last Orders, who secured a 5-1 second round victory.

James Graham, Jonathan Graham, Jack Bell, Carl Mills and sub Alex Cannell all struck for Last Orders, with Steven Kyle star man.

Ushaw Moor Cricket Club just about deserved their scrappy 2-1 success at Pittington, with Scott Nattrass and Jamie Gregg on target. Jordan Wingfield was star man.

East Rainton revelled in hat-tricks from Lee Gaunt and James Wood as they eased to a 7-1 success at newcomers Grange Villa.

Levi Scott also got on the scoresheet, for the first time since returning to the club, while Olly Hotchkiss was the outstanding man of the match. Ben Jefferson replied for never-say-die Villa.

A dominant first-half performance set up Ferryhill Celtic’s comfortable 5-0 victory over Whitehills.

Celtic were four up at the break. Whitehills improved and only conceded due to an unfortunate own goal.

Marco Linhart, man of the match Dane Eltringham, Luke Thompson, Kevin Hodgson and sub Liam Pearson claimed Celtic’s goals.

Houghton Wild Boar All-Stars’ Rob Thompson came off the bench to bag a couple of goals for the second time this season, in a fine 5-1 cup win at Pelton Crown.

Houghton’s Nick Thompson scored the only goal of the first half, slotting the ball through the keeper’s legs after a fine one-two with Liam Lusk.

Rob Thompson netted goals two and three before Pelton’s Ryan Smith reduced the deficit.

But Wild Boar were the better side throughout and further goals from man of the match Liam McKitten and Liam Lusk made it 5-1. Connor Shaw shone for Crown.

Pelaw Grange Dogs comfortably defeated visitors Langley Park 3-0.

Star man Darryl Bell made the breakthrough before half-time, and two brilliant team goals finished off by Bri Allen completed the deal on the restart. Tony Rutter was Langley’s top performer.

Durham Buffaloes Head had yet another tough game against opposition from high up in the divisions, and First Division Washington Cross Keys ran out convincing 8-0 winners.

It was only 1-0 at the interval, with six goals in the final 20 minutes giving Keys a flattering margin of victory.

Aiden Herron and Simon Booth shone for Buffaloes.

Mark Wild had a day to savour, hitting four goals as West Rainton convincingly defeated near-neighbours Lumley Snooker Club 5-0.

Kieran Bowes also netted, with Graeme Brenkley star man.

Chester 18Seven Bar finished convincing 8-2 victors at Dubmire WMC.

Jordan Stevens led the way with a treble, supported by strikes from Michael McLean, star man Danny Maughan, Stephen Wood, Allen Robson and David Tyson.

Hilda Park enjoyed an Aaron Sheriff hat-trick as they overwhelmed hosts Coxhoe Red Lion 9-2.

Jonathan Yip and Stephen Clifford added doubles, with Craig Thompson and Simon Heath also on the scoresheet. Keeper Tom Orton shone for Lion, with Jordan Stannard and Adam Strong firing consolations.

Houghton Town made it two wins out of three in the Premier Division, thanks to a 6-1 romp at Chilton WMC.

Houghton led at the break, despite Chilton creating some good chances, but two quickfire second-half goals killed off the home side.

Lee McBeth ended up with a clinical hat-trick to inspire Town, with Dan McGuire, sub James Davidson and Kieran Days also netting. Ross Galley was star man

Steven Ferguson scored an excellent individual goal for Chilton’s consolation.

Top-flight newcomers Waldridge Park were beaten 6-2 by visitors Newton Aycliffe Locomotion.

Yet they were 2-0 up in the first half thanks to two well-worked Adam Campbell Bell strikes. Aycliffe rallied to level by the break, then took control on the restart.

Corey Nicholson bagged a treble, supporting efforts from star man Sonny Andrews, Lewis Martin and an own goal.

Brandon Sports Club secured their first league win, beating Sacriston WMC 3-0.

Steven Parnaby opened the scoring from a free-kick before the break, then doubled the lead with a header from an excellent Michael Fort cross.

Substitute Olly Graham sealed the win in added time. Sacriston were denied a way back by resolute defending and inspired goalkeeping from Steven McIntyre.

Pelton RAOB drew 1-1 with Sedgefield St Edmund’s.

The champions led at half-time, but depleted Saints battled back to level through Stephen Flockett eight minutes from time.

Man of the match Lewis Coburn’s brace, supported by efforts from Ian Field and Wayne Gardiner, led Framwellgate Moor WMC home 4-0 against New Brancepeth WMC in Division One. Omar Moustafa stood out for Brancepeth.

Hetton New Inn outgunned Newton Hall Jovial Monk 5-1 in the only game in Division Three.

Bradley Bowman came off the bench to bag a double, backing strikes from star man Jordan Hay, Gary Headon and Keith Finch.

Durham County finished 5-2 victors at home to Bishop Middleham in the Second Division. Alex Hird (2), Robson Brown, Joe Jenkinson and Bradley Hird all notched, with Alex Brown star man. David Redfern and man of the match Philip Best responded.

Middleham rued the hosts’ disputed penalty opener on the 3G pitch.