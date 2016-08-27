Durham Sunday League: Cameron’s on the right Page of Lambton Lions’ winning script

Newcomers Lambton Lions revelled in a Cameron Page hat-trick as they secured a first win since joining the league.

In the first round of the League Cup, the Washington side cruised to a 5-0 success ay Quarrington Hill WMC, with Page leading the way.

Star man Michael Oliver and Ross Mitchinson also notched, with Carl Hewitson top man for Hill, who had Lee Carter sent off.

Houghton Town showed their Premier class to outgun Gateshead Last Orders 6-0, with three goals in each half.

Sub Kyle Davis bagged a couple, with Matthew Stephenson, Daniel Grant, star man Matty Weirs and Daniel Johnston also on the scoresheet. Jonathan Graham stood out for the visitors.

Houghton Chilton Lodge’s disappointing start to the season continued with a third straight defeat, 4-1 at home to neighbours Burnside WMC.

In a repeat of last season’s semi-final, Adam Hinde notched for Lodge, but Shaun Dixon, sub Neil Maddison and two-goal Callum Munro steered Burnside home. Keeper Martin Armstrong shone in vain for Lodge.

Dubmire WMC secured an excellent 3-1 victory at Ferryhill Celtic, with all the goals coming in the second half.

Stephen Donkin led the way with a well-taken penalty double, while Jed Croft also notched, from fully 30 yards.

Luke Thompson struck late on for Celtic, whose star man was Marco Linhart.

Keeper David Hartill was man of the match for Hetton New Inn, who fought hard in a 6-0 defeat at Premier champions Pelton RAOB.

Chilton WMC had to come from behind to beat Pelton Crown 4-1.

Byron Brown, Joe Cornbill, Kieran Harnett and David Gibson did the damage, with Matthew Jackson star man.

Sacriston The Shoes just did enough to pip Bishop Middleham 4-3.

Star man Ryan Westray, two-goal Ste McRobbie and Jack Moon netted for the hosts, all in the first half, with Craig Bowmer, Jonathan Hornsby and Jack Robson replying.

Chester Garden Farm ran out 7-4 winners at Lumley, but needed two late strikes to seal the deal.

Dave Lucas struck twice for Lumley, including the opener, with Ross Hughes also adding a double, but five-goal Ryan Johnson sparked the visitors, with Adam Goodyear and Scott Howe also on target.

Pelaw Grange Dogs saw off Ushaw Moor CC 2-1 after trailing to Michael Abson’s goal.

Pelaw levelled when a ball over the top was chested back by Ushaw Moor’s centre-half past his own goalkeeper, star man Jamie Robinson. Ryan Lancaster then converted a penalty winner. Paul McNally starred for Pelaw.

Durham County convincingly despatched hosts Whitehills 4-1, with Bradley Hird’s treble and a Callum Jackson strike doing the trick. Ben Reed shone.

Waldridge Park were far too good for Witton Gilbert WMC from the off and hit 14 goals before the Fourth Division visitors won the last 10 minutes 2-0!

Alan Lambert and David Calcutt struck for Witton, but six goals apiece from Adam Campbell Bell and Joe Hughes steered Waldridge through, backed by Jamie Taylor’s brace.

Hilda Park battled through, deservedly winning 3-1 at Premier side Sherburn Village.

Nick Marley fired home a low cross to put Sherburn ahead right on half-time, but Hilda repeated their impressive first-half performance to turn the game around.

Stephen Clifford shot high into the net from Jonathan Yip’s pass to level, then glanced a thunderous Yip drive just out of keeper Lee Abbott’s reach.

Hilda then sealed victory when Stephen Gregory drove home from 25 yards, with the retreating keeper only able to tip the ball into the back of the net.

Calum Johnston (2), Jamie Dalton (2), John Maddison, Glen Donaldson and Andrew Beamson all notched as Sedgefield St Edmund’s came from behind to win 7-2 at Framwellgate Moor WMC.

Lewis Coburn and Chris Pattinson had Moor 2-1 up at half-time.

Pittington edged through 2-1 at Ferryhill Community Hub.

The visitors dominated possession in the first half and deservedly led 2-0 at the break, thanks to goals from star man Alex Turnbull and John Bates.

Hub, though, rallied well, with Nathan Wall cutting the deficit. John Turnham shone, but an equaliser eluded the hosts.

Lumley Snooker Club edged out West Rainton 3-2, with Lee Walker and Chris Brown firing consolations. Keeper Clive McFeggan starred for Rainton.

Ouston Juniors were slightly flattered by their 10-2 victory against depleted Sedgefield SC, but were always comfortable.

Four-goal Nathan Morley was backed by hat-tricks from star man Matthew Cornish and Chris Pickersgill, while Lewis White hit both replies.

Fourth Division Durham Buffaloes Head fought bravely in going down 13-2 to Premier outfit Ouston Cherry Tree.

Three early headed goals set the tone, with Joshua Fryer (4), Andrew Clarkson (3), Jak Gordon (3), Josh Scott, Mark Bailes and Michael Ross all notching.

Buffaloes responded with a Sam Morris brace, including a pinpoint header into the top corner following a mazy run and exquisite cross by Paul Field.

Bowburn squeezed home 5-4 in a memorable tie at High Handenhold Bird Inn.

It was nip and tuck all the way, with a clever free-kick from Dan Coad, converted by Adam Kirk, finally setting the issue late on.

Kirk, at the second attempt after his shot hit the post, Jody White, Sean McGrail and Stephen Burke also netted for Bowburn, with Daniel Watkins (2), Jonathan Swift and Lee Johnson replying.

Bearpark WMC made life tough for New Brancepeth WMC before losing out 4-2 in extra time.

In normal time, Ryan Wilkinson’s free-kick and an Anthony Holliday strike twice had Brancepeth ahead, but Dylan Crooks and Michael Gibbons hauled Bearpark level.

Star man Adam Purvis’s 30-yarder and a Luke Stephens strike sealed Brancepeth’s victory in extra time. Stephen Robertson shone for the hosts.

Premier leaders Sacriston Cricket Club defeated battling Fourth Division new boys Grange Villa 3-0, thanks to goals from Danny O’Brien, Andrew Solan and Greg Coates, though it was 1-0 until four minutes from time.

Anthony Ward and Baudry Kwalangana were the respective star men.

Newton Aycliffe Locomotive ran out comfortable 9-1 winners against Langley Park. Liam Cooper’s treble was supported by doubles from Sonny Anderson, Corey Nicholson and Aaron Ramsbottom.

Kelvin Moore fired Langley’s consolation, with Steven Cummings star man.

In the only weekend game in Division Two, doubles from Stephen Wood and Jordan Stevens, plus a Jak Penny strike, earned Chester 18Seven Bar a 5-1 win over Bede Lodge SC.