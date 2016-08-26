Durham Alliance Combination League: Wooton on fire to give Hall Farm the perfect start to the season

Hall Farm got off to a flier on the opening day of the season.

The Wearsiders cruised to an impressive 5-1 victory at home to Sherburn Village WMC, inspired by a clinical hat-trick from man of the match Liam Wooton.

Defender Darren Cessford and sub Thomas Clifford also got in on the act, with Glenn Hendrix on target for Sherburn, who had Robson Brown sent off for two bookable offences.

Wheatley Hill WMC and Durham City Reserves served up a memorable 4-4 thriller in their opening game.

Two-goal star man Joe Whelan, Bradley Hird and Liam Butler all notched for City.

But Wheatley secured their point, despite having Richard Carr and sub Kyle Hammond red-carded.

Carr, Paul Cudlip, man of the match David Jackson and John Davies netted for the hosts.

The only other match saw newcomers Billingham force a 0-0 draw away to Bishop Auckland Reserves in ther debut match in the league.

Though the home side had the better chances, neither team contributed enough to seal all three points.

After an even first half, a succession of second-half chances came and went for the Two Blues, who hit the woodwork twice.

Stand-in keeper Stuart Maughan had to make a good save to preserve his clean sheet, and a point.

Ashley Gill stood out for Bishops, with Kyle Bezance best for the Teessiders.

Newcomers West Auckland WMC make their bow with a trip to SherburnVillage WMC tomorrow, following their decision to leave the Crook and District League.

The league is competing with nine teams this season.