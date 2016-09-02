Durham Alliance Combination League: Wooton at the double as Hall Farm are held in eight-goal thriller

Hall Farm Glasshus battled to a 4-4 draw against Wheatley Hill WMC in an entertaing clash at Leyburn Grove.

Lee Pearce, sub Dean Smith and two-goal star man Liam Wooton came up trumps for the Sunderland outfit, who top the fledgling table with nine goals from their first two matches.

Man of the match Peter Crawford grabbed a hat-trick for Wheatley, who have scored eight goals in their first two matches this season, with only two points on the board.

John Davies also notched for the visitors.

Sherburn Village WMC and new boys West Auckland WMC shared the spoils in a close-fought 1-1 draw.

Andrew Campion notched for West in their debut match in the league, with prolific marksman Glenn Hendrix responding.

Keeper Daniel Scott was outstanding for Sherburn, with Jamie Whitworth top performer for West.

Durham City Reserves cruised to a 4-1 home victory over newcomers Billingham, who had Kyle Bezance on target.

Suaiby Nkuriza fired a double for City, with Bradley Hird and Jack Moore also on the scoresheet. Philip Smith was City’s star man, with Nathan Tonks best for the visitors.

Blackhill and Ebchester romped to a 10-2 victory at Wallsend Town.