Durham Alliance Combination League: Wooton and Hope keep Hall Farm Glasshus on top of the pile

Hall Farm Glasshus maintained their unbeaten start with a hard-earned 2-1 success at West Auckland.

The new boys had Jamie Cranston on the scoresheet, but Hall Farm squeezed home thanks to strike from Liam Wooton and sub Martin Hope.

Thomas Foster stood out for the table-topping Sunderland side, while Jamie Whitworth was best for West.

Wheatley Hill WMC kept up their record of scoring four goals in every game, but this time they grabbed all three points from a 4-1 win.

Following a pair of 4-4 draws, Lee Westgarth’s clinical hat-trick and a Kevin Connor effort gave Wheatley a welcome victory, despite Richard Parkin’s reply.

Sherburn Village WMC secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory at newcomers Billingham.

Glenn Hendrix and an own goal did the damage, with Andrew Rowney on target for the Teessiders.

Jack Hodgkiss stood out for Sherburn.

Bishop Auckland Reserves just got the better of Durham City Reserves, winning a tight clash 1-0.

Reed Molloy came up trumps with the crucial goal, with Michael Owens star man. Liam Butler shone in vain for City.