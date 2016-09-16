Durham Alliance Combination League: Keagan steals the show as hat-trick inspires Sherburn success

Sherburn Village WMC proved too strong for newcomers West Auckland, romping to a 6-1 victory in their Clem Smith Bowl preliminary round tie.

Man of the match Keagan Spencer led the way with a clinical hat-trick, backed up by Jamie Taylor’s double and a Ben Reed strike.

Jamie Cranston notched for West, whose top performer was Jamie Whitworth.

Victory handed Sherburn a quarter-final tie away to Wallsend Town, scheduled for October 1.

Durham City Reserves were held to a thrilling 3-3 draw in the only league game, as visitors Blackhill and Ebchester secured a point.

Stephen Agnew plundered a hat-trick for the visitors, whose star man was Mark Coates, but Durham had three separate marksmen, in Jack Moore, Jack Wilkie and sub Calvin Payne.

Two league clubs were involved in Durham County Minor Cup preliminary round action - and both exited the competition.

Wheatley Hill WMC succumbed 4-3 in an entertaining tie away to Stockton West End A, despite John Davies’s double and a Cameron Burnside strike.

In the other tie, new boys Billingham went down 4-2 at home to Darlington Travellers Rest, despite strikes from star man Kyle Bezance and Shaun Laverick.

Sunderland side Hall Farm Glasshus return to action tomorrow after a week off, with the leaders away to third-top Durham City Reserves at Belmont Community School.

Elsewhere, Wheatley Hill WMC welcome West Auckland for a first league meeting, and Bishop Auckland Reserves head north to meet Blackhill and Ebchester.