Broadway boys revel in super haul of six trophies

Broadway Junior School’s footballers this year will have a hard task to match last season’s achievements.

The class of 2016 matched Broadway’s 2014-15 feat of landing both the Sunderland Primary Schools FA’s seven-a-side Division A and nine-a-side Division B titles and went one better by securing four other trophies in a memorable campaign.

Their seven-a-side success clinched a place in the finals night for the overall championship against the other divisional winners and runners-up.

Broadway lost the opening game 1-0 against St Cuthbert’s in torrential rain, but bounced back to beat Richard Avenue 2-0, with goals from Mitchell Fairweather and Riley Mouat, to reach the semi-finals.

The same combination then clinched a 2-0 victory over Farringdon to set up a final rematch with group conquerors St Cuthbert’s. This time, Broadway came up trumps, with a Fairweather strike securing a 1-0 victory.

As Division B nine-a-side champions, Broadway qualified for the Ron Gormley Trophy final, facing Division A winners Fulwell Junior School at Castletown Primary.

Excellent strikes from Donnell and Gage Robinson had them two up, but Fulwell hauled themselves level impressively.

Broadway, though, regained the lead as Deacon Donnell played a perfect through ball for captain Logan Herron, who fired across the keeper for a 3-2 advantage.

Man of the match Herron then sealed victory with a spectacular overhead kick from 30 yards, ensuring Broadway lifted the trophy for the first time.

The seven-a-side squad also won two tournaments organised by the Foundation of Light to earn the right to represent Sunderland AFC in the Premier League Schools Tournament at Goodison Park.

Despite drawing 2-2 with Crystal Palace and losing games against Watford (5-1), West Ham (2-1) and Manchester United (3-2), the Sunderland lads’ performances and attitude impressed the Premier League matchday officials enough to award them with the Fair Play trophy, which was presented by Everton and England full-back Leighton Baines and Premier League chief executive (Richard Scudamore).

Broadway also landed the Durham County Alan Grimes Cup for the first time, by winning two group stages.

Despite missing influential captain Herron and Fairweather Broadway produced a fantastic display to defeat Easington Colliery 3-0, with goals from Donnell, Mouat and Jack Waller.

They followed up with a 2-1 win over Hill View, as Donnell and Waller notched, and clinched the trophy with a 4-0 defeat of Wingate, with Matthew McCone’s strike added to by Donnell and Waller (2).