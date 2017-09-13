Jack Rodwell goal for Sunderland nets Manchester United fan £1million Super Six prize

A football supporter has one million reasons to thank Sunderland midfielder Jack Rodwell after his goal at the weekend netted her a massive cash prize.

Sky Sports’ Super 6 game created its first millionaire on Saturday as Rodwell’s stoppage-time consolation goal for the Black Cats sparked wild celebrations for one player but heartbreak for another.

Super 6 winner Grace Berry and partner Matt receive their 1million from Soccer Saturday duo Jeff Stelling and Paul Merson.

The jackpot was guaranteed to be given away on a blockbuster Saturday and Grace Berry from Shoreham-by-Sea, in West Sussex, was the lucky player to land the £1million prize.

However, Jeff Stelling’s briefcase looked all set to end up in the possession of another player with just seconds remaining only for Rodwell’s last-gasp goal in Sunderland’s 2-1 defeat against Sheffield United cruelly knocking him out of contention.

Rodwell has also passed his congratulations onto Grace via video message despite his late late goal failing to save the Black Cats from defeat.

Three players were now tied on 24 points after none of the 1,442,385 entries correctly predicted the scorelines of all six matches, so it came down to the ‘Golden Goal’ tie breaker, which is to guess the minute of the opening goal.

Jack Rodwell.

For Grace, her prediction of six minutes was spot on thanks to Danny Welbeck’s strike in Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth and therefore scooped the top prize.

The 24-year-old Manchester United supporter said: “It was amazing, I thought it was a joke when Super Six phoned me to tell me I’d won.

“I still can’t believe it.”

The time of the crucial 6th minute golden goal had been chosen by Grace’s partner Matt as it connected to their anniversary of the first of June, 01/06, and as the winning feeling sinks in for the couple they plan to use the £1million to buy a house.

In his video Rodwell said: "Congratulations Grace after I found out my goal made you the first ever Soccer Saturday Super Six winner.

"Although it wasn't a great result for us, I'm sure it will be a day you will never forget."