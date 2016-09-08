Woods says Pools’ midfielders must start to chip in with more goals

Michael Woods says he and the midfield will be looking to “chip in” the goals for Hartlepool United.

Pools have found themselves in the wrong half of the League Two table after following a splendid come from behind win at Exeter with a draw and defeat.

Woods had sparked the fightback at St James’s Park with his first goal of the season.

It was also the first of the season from the midfield, though Nicky Featherstone doubled the tally a week later against Newport County when he scored his first goal since February 2011, with Woods providing the assist.

Pools will be looking for a positive response this Saturday – and not just from the midfield – when they visit Yeovil Town.

Woods is well aware that goals from outside the frontline are crucial to Pools hopes of climbing the table.

Thus far Pools have scored 10 in the league with five coming from the strikers, three from defence and two from the midfield.

“We need to chip in a bit more from midfield,” said Woods.

“The gaffer has given me that licence to get forward a bit more after he came in, I started to get on the end of a few things

“It will be important as midfielders that we all try to chip in if we are going to try to achieve something.”

Goals will indeed be vital and it’s an area Pools have hardly struggled in – only three clubs in the division have found the newt more.

It took Pools nine games last season to reach double figure, ironically doing it in the 2-1 victory at Yeovil.

However, it is the goals against column causing headaches this season and boss Craig Hignett has some decisions to make ahead of the trip to Huish Park.

He could change the entire back unit, though is unlikely to take things that far.

Trevor Carson will return between the sticks following international duty, he was on the bench for Northern Ireland’s draw against the Czech Republic in Prague on Sunday.

Hignett hopes to have his three senior central defenders available, Matthew Bates, Rob Jones and Toto Nsiala, after all three were absent at Stevenage, where Pools were thumped 6-1.

The Pools boss has a choice to make at right-back where Carl Magnay, Jordan Richards and Liam Donnelly, also back from international duty, are the contenders.

Jake Carroll, despite being below par at Broadhall Way, should remain at left-back, where he had started the season well.

Yeovil are not in great shape themselves, following a 3-0 home defeat to Blackpool last Saturday.

August began brightly when the Glovers picked up three points on the opening day before knock-outing League One outfit Walsall in the EFL Cup.

But they have not won since and start Saturday in 23rd place in the table.