Watch Jeff Stelling’s amazing on-air rant about Hartlepool United team selection

Hartlepool United’s most famous fan, Jeff Stelling, lost his cool on Easter Monday as his team slumped to a 2-1 defeat against Leyton Orient.

Stelling, who anchors Sky Sports’ live football coverage, ranted and raved all game about the performance of the players as they went down against the league’s bottom team, who played a host of teenagers.

He slammed the recent team selection by Dave Jones, including questioning whether Scott Harrison or Matthew Bates should be playing in defence.

