Thomas on a high with ‘best ever goal’ to seal dramatic Pools victory

Nathan Thomas enjoyed ”probably the best goal I’ve ever scored” as Hartlepool United claimed a precious League Two win at Yeovil in stoppage time on Saturday.

Pools might have been happy with a point, with the sides level at 1-1, but not one-time Sunderland academy youngster Thomas, who cut in from the right and slammed a fine striker into the top right corner of helpless keeper Artur Krysiak’s net.

“When do I ever take stuff into the corner?” laughed Thomas, who had brought Pools level in the 67th minute with his electric speed and cool finish.

“When I got the ball from Lewie (Alessandra), I was thinking we can win it!

“Some players maybe would [go to the corner], but that’s not my instinct.

“I look to see what the defender is doing just to try to anticipate what I can do.

“He left me the room to check inside so that’s what I did – it would have been rude not to take on the shot!

“Luckily it came off nicely, it was a good goal, probably the best goal I’ve ever scored.”

Thomas said Pools winning at Huish Park meant more to him than his double. “It’s always nice to score goals, but the most important thing was we came back from what happened last week,” he said.

“Now we can brush that under the carpet as though it never happened.

“It’s always hard after a defeat but to lose that game the way we did it was embarrassing, everyone felt that way. It’s probably been the worst week we’ve had in training – the lads were down.

“It was going to take a few days to get out of the system, but we were more gutted for the fans, to travel the distance they did to support us and for us not to turn up.

“We just hoped to put in a performance that showed we were together, that we were 11 players fighting for each other and we weren’t going to fall apart again. We were brilliant in that regard.”

Yeovil: Krysiak, Shephard, Smith, Lacey, Butcher, Dolan, Dawson, Lawless (Whitfield 84), Eaves (McLeod 77), Khan (Campbell 77), Hedges. Booked: Smith. Goal: Butcher 56.

Hartlepool: Carson, Jones (Alessandra 46), Nsiala, Harrison, Magnay, Featherstone, Hawkins (Deverdics 86), Laurent, Donnelly, Thomas, Amond (Fewster 77). Sub: Paynter, Bartlett, Richards, Heardman. Booked: Carson, Laurent, Featherstone, Deverdics. Goals: Thomas 67, 90. Att: 2,749.