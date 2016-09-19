Thomas goal should have stood – Pools boss

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett reckons close call by the officials robbed his side of two points against Mansfield.

The Pools manager says that Nathan Thomas’s disallowed strike, ruled out for offside, in the second period, although “debatable” should have stood.

And as a result the gaffer thinks his side were hard done to in Saturday’s goalless Sky Bet League Two draw at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium at the weekend.

Of the incident, which would have earned Pools a deserved first home win of the campaign, Hignett said: “It’s debatable the goal, it was called offside.

“One was on the post who should not have been there as they don’t put defenders on the line, but the linesman said he was in front of the keeper – I don’t think he was and their two subs warming up said he wasn’t as well.

“Sometimes you get them, sometimes you don’t.

“We should have been winning the game anyway without that decision.

“I do think we have been hard done to, though. We should have won the game.”

Hignett was pleased with the performance of his players. And admits his side had total control and did everything but score in the Stags clash.

“Barring their one chance when Trev (Carson) saved from (Matt) Green we were in control,” said Hignett.

“I felt one goal would make the difference. I think it would have been enough.

“But we were disciplined and organised enough to keep a clean sheet. We wanted to tighten up and we were at Yeovil and we were against Mansfield. They had one chance.”

Defender Josh Laurent added: “We were much the better side. I don’t think there was any point in the game that we ever felt we were going to lose it. In fact, we were the only team that was going to win the game.”

Hartlepool: Carson, Magnay (Carroll 45), Nsiala, Harrison, Donnelly, Laurent, Featherstone, Hawkins (Deverdics 80), Thomas, Paynter (Amond 74), Alessandra. Subs not used: Bartlett, Richards, Fewster, Heardman.

Mansfield: Shearer, Iacovitti, Collins, Pearce, Bennett, M Rose, Hamilton (Gobern 49), McGuire, Benning, Green, D Rose (Hemmings 71). Subs not used: Hoban, Baxendale, Jensen, Hurst, Henderson. Booked: McGuire.

Att: 3,775. Ref: Darren Handley (Lancashire).