Seventh heaven for Hartlepool United as they thump Dunston UTS 7-0 in friendly

Craig Harrison made it two wins from two as Hartlepool United strolled to victory at Dunston UTS.

Pools opened pre-season last week with a 6-0 win at Billingham Town last Thursday and it was a similar story against EBAC Northern League opposition again tonight .

Rhys Oates carried on from where he left off at Bedford Terrace when his low shot gave Pools a seventh-minute lead.

Even better followed three minutes later when the marauding Blair Adams beat three Dunston players before shooting low beyond Aiden Grant.

And there was a goal of the season contender on the half-hour when Jack Munns scored a stunning chip from the centre-circle.

It was the former Cheltenham Town star's final contribution, being subbed for Liam Travers.

And the youngster made an immediate impact, powering in a header from Ryan Donaldson's superb left-wing corner.

After the break, Harrison brought on former Everton defender James Graham, who is on trial at Victoria Park, at centre-half.

Then came the raft of changes on the hour, with Harrison bringing on nine subs.

Trialist Junior Mondial came on up front, winning a penalty and converting it coolly with his left boot after being tripped.

And fellow forward Josh Hawkes made it six in the 71st minute, also with his left foot with a low strike beyond Grant.

Dunston, who lost to Pools' National League neighbours Gateshead 1-0 at the weekend, played with spirit and had a couple of shots in the second half but nothing to trouble Scott Loach.

There was time for a seventh as Jake Cassidy tapped in from close range following Kenton Richardson's cross from the right.

Dunston UTS: Grant, Elliott, Drane, Jones (Pearson 16), Hall, Halliday (Ashton 55), Burrell, Helslop (Fitzpatrick 65), Thear, Anderson (Dobes 46)

Pools: Loach, Magnay (Richardson 61), Harrison (Nearney 61), Laing (Graham 46), Adams (Donnelly 61), Donaldson (George 61), Deverdics (Hawkins 61), Woods (Smith 61), Munns (Travers 31) Amond (Hawkes 61), Oates (Mondial 61)

Goals: Oates 7, Adams 10, Munns 31, Travers 36, Mondial (pen) 65, Hawkes 71, Cassidy 83

Referee: Adam Herczeg

Att: 375