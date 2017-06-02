Pools boss out to fend off shark attack

Hartlepool United boss Craig Harrison is determined to fight off the ‘sharks’ circling his players – and keep the rest of his squad intact.

Harrison has enjoyed a whirlwind week since his appointment as Pools manager last Friday.

As well as looking into pre-season plans, recruitment and training facilities, the 39-year-old’s main focus has been on speaking to the players he has inherited from the Craig Hignett and David Jones regimes.

And while he’s keen to add a number of his own signings to the squad, Harrison says he doesn’t want any player to leave the club this summer.

Nathan Thomas and Lewis Alessandra have already departed, while high-profile players like Padraig Amond and Trevor Carson are likely to attract attention from Football League clubs.

Harrison, however, has spoken with every member of the squad over the last seven days, and is hoping to retain as many as possible.

“I’ve spoken to all the players now and I’ve told them what we’re looking for,” he said.

“I want to keep the rest of the squad together, I don’t want anyone to leave.

“Then it will be a case of strengthening in certain areas to assist the players we’ve already got here.

“I’m having to fight off a few sharks. There’s certain clubs who are circling some of our players because of relegation but as I say, I don’t want anyone to leave.”

Pools received a six-figure sum from Sheffield United for Thomas, while Alessandra joined Notts County.