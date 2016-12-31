Padraig Amond believes Hartlepool could be in for great 2017 after finishing year on high

Goalscoring hero Padraig Amond believes it could be new year, new Hartlepool United in 2017.

The Irishman netted a remarkable volley in the 3-2 home win over Morecambe which saw 2016 come to a close with victory for Pools at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium.

And Amond believes the victory, in which Pools played some remarkable stuff going forward, is a sign of things to come.

He reckons that the opening weeks of the new year could define the club’s season, hopefully in a positive sense.

“If we win out next few games it can put a totally different look on the league,” said Amond.

“We have a really good chance to push on from the position we are in.

“We need to be looking up in the league this year, rather than down.”

While, at times Pools were brilliant going forward, there were moments where things got a bit ropey.

One look at the result does not tell the full story. Pools were easily the better side on the day.

But they scraped through to win by just the solitary goal, despite being three to the good at the break.

“The most important thing was getting the win,” he said.

“Everyone is disappointed with the manner of the second half performance but we won. That is all we needed.

“The way the last month has been it is no surprise at all that we were a bit nervous.

“We stepped back a bit and invited the pressure, but we just wanted to win the game. By doing that we invited them on.

“But we finish the year on a high.

“A win is a win, no matter how we got there.”

Few goals will be scored this weekend better than Amond’s 10th minute opener last night, no matter what level.

Reflecting back on the goal, the striker said: “I have taken a touch and then hit it on the turn.

“I saw every bit of it.

“I knew from the minute I hit it it was going in. It was like watching in slow motion.

“It was very pleasing.”

Meanwhile, Hartlepool boss Craig Hignett was disappointed by the way his players took their foot of the gas last night.

Pools were three goals up and cruising at half-time against Morecambe, thanks to strikes from Amond, Billy Paynter and Nicky Featherstone b.

Hignett says he was disappointed by the second period dished up by his side.

And he knows that, in order to turn the club’s season around, Pools will have to improve immeasurably, if they are to continue to climb the League Two table.

Hignett said: “We want to push on and we didn’t and we sat off and tried to see it through without affecting it.

“Three up and you take your foot off the gas and it’s hard to get going again. They got a one at the end to make it closer.

“But to get to three up it was good stuff. We wanted a quick start and got it.”