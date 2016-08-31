Notts County v Hartlepool United: Craig Hignett rings changes in Checkatrade Trophy

Craig Hignett has rung the changes for Hartlepool United's Checkatrade Trophy tie at Notts County.

Hignett was already minus Trevor Carson, away on international duty with Northern Ireland, and Matthew Bates (ankle).

He chose to rest Padraig Amond, Nicky Featherstone, Nathan Thomas and Michael Woods.

Rhys Oates came in for his first start of the season, with Scott Harrison, Lewis Hawkins, Josh Laurent and Nicky Deverdics all starting.

Pools: Bartlett, Richards, Harrison, Nsiala, Carroll, Laurent, Deverdics, Hawkins, Alessandra, Oates, Paynter.

Subs: Dudzinski, Pollock, Martin, Green, Orrell, Smith, Woods