Notts County 2 Hartlepool United 1: Defeat for Pools in Checkatrade Trophy

Hartlepool United were beaten at Notts County in their Checkatrade Trophy opener where Toto Nsiala was sent off for the second match running.

The match was fairly tame, until the end when both sides were involved in a bit of handbags with a touchline melee after Lewis Hawkins had pushed a Notts County player.

Once the pushing and shoving eventually died down, referee Darren England sent off home sub West Atkinson and moments later, Nsiala.

The central defender, who was sent off after three minutes on Saturday against Newport, was this time given an early bath after 93 minutes, but this time looked unlikely to see red.

Genaro Snijders fired County into a 21st-minute lead with a goal on the break.

Rhys Oates brought Pools level with his first goal of the season after good work by Lewis Alessandra in the 29th minute.

But the lead lasted only six minutes. Lewis Hawkins fouled Carl Dickenson in the area and Graham Burke beat Adam Bartlett from the spot.

As suspected, boss Craig rung the changes for the match against their League Two rivals.

Already minus Trevor Carson, who is away on international duty with Northern Ireland, and Matthew Bates (ankle injury), he chose to rest Padraig Amond, Nicky Featherstone, Nathan Thomas and Michael Woods. Oates came in for his first start of the season, with Scott Harrison, Hawkins, Josh Laurent and Nicky Deverdics all starting.

Notts County: Loach, Audel, Laing, Hollis, Dickinson (c), Rodman (Hewitt 55), Aborah (Atkinson 69), Burke, Richards, Campbell (Millsom 63), Snijders.

Unused subs: Collin, Hewitt, Smith, Wildin, Edwards, Milsom, Atkinson

Goals: Snijders 21, Burke (pen)

Sent off: Atkinson 90

Pools: Bartlett, Richards, Harrison, Nsiala, Carroll (Martin 73), Laurent, Deverdics, Hawkins, Alessandra (Green 46), Oates, Paynter (Smith 46)

Subs: Dudzinski, Pollock, Martin, Green, Orrell, Smith, Woods

Goal: Oates 29

Booked: Nsiala 71. Sent off: Nsial 90

Referee: Darren England

Attendance: 1,095 (away 40)