Northern Ireland keeper Trevor Carson wishes Hartlepool United all the best

Trevor Carson has wished Hartlepool United “all the best” for their trip to Stevenage.

And the club will be reciprocating the message to their keeper as Carson travels a little further for his game this weekend.

It’s the first game of the World Cup qualifiers so just to be part of it is fantastic TREVOR CARSON

The 29-year-old is in Prague with the Northern Ireland squad for their World Cup qualifier against the Czech Republic on Sunday.

Adam Bartlett will be deputising between the sticks for Pools and Carson says his fingers are crossed that a second away win of the season can be registered.

“It’s frustrating to be missing these two matches, I don’t want to be missing any games.

“But it’s such an honour to be going away representing your country, you don’t think twice about it - you grow up dreaming of moments like this.

“I’ll be keeping a close eye on the score [at Stevenage] and hopefully we can keep our first clean sheet in the board and get a positive result.

“Stevenage got a bit of a thumping [on Saturday] so we have a chance.

“I wish Barts and the lads all the best, I want to see us get that win.

“I definitely don’t want us lurking around the bottom half of the table again and this is a great chance for us to go and get the three points.”

Carson faces a tough task with Ireland. He has been picked ahead of the veteran Roy Carroll but Michael McGovern and Alan Mannus are both above him on the selection ladder.

Norwich keeper McGovern impressed at Euro 16, while Mannus, from St Johnstone, is the number two.

But the Pools goalie said he was thrilled to get the call-up from Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill and he intends to give it everything he’s got.

“It’s an unbelievable honour,” he said.

“It’s the first game of the World Cup qualifiers so just to be part of it is fantastic.

“We’re in a group with the Germany, the World champions, so you have to pinch yourself to make sure it’s real.

“I’m a proud Northern Irishman so it’s brilliant to be involved.

“Hopefully with a few friendlies coming up I will get a chance to show what I can do.

“Michael [O’Neill] rang me the other week to say he was putting me in front of Roy in the pecking order and it was up to me know now just to cement my place but to challenge the other lads.

“The manager says he has belief in me ability-wise, so it’s down to me.

“Michael plays in the Championship and Alan the SPL, which is probably above my level, I’m League Two at the moment and can’t change that

“We want to play in a higher division but at the moment we are League Two and that could count against me.

“But I’ve been picked and it’s a great opportunity to show what I can do.”