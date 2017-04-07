Morecambe v Hartlepool Utd: Walker urges Pools to capitalise on hosts’ problems

Brad Walker says the time is ripe for Hartlepool United to clinch a vital victory at Morecambe and ease their League Two relegation worries.

After a series of matches against three of the division’s for teams, Pools tomorrow take on a side very much out of form (kick-0ff 3pm).

The Shrimps, beset with off-the-field difficulties are struggling on it as well after seven defeats in a row.

Jim Bentley’s side are even below Leyton Orient in the form table with just five points out of a possible 30.

That makes them ideal opponents for 22nd-placed Pools, who need the win in a bid to open up a gap between themselves and Newport, who are just five points below them.

“Definitely,” he said. “It’s a must-win game for us.

“If we lost and Newport won then we’re right in the mess, but hopefully we can get the result.

“It’s a great time to play them.

“I know it’s at there place but if we can get the ball and keep it, hopefully their fans might get on their backs.

“But ultimately, it’s about us doing our jobs and the result will follow.”

Walker says that the atmosphere at the Northern Gas & Power remains good and belief strong, despite a run of three defeats, a sequence which has moved the club closer to the Football League’s trap door.

“While the results don’t show it, I think we’ve been playing well,” said the central defender.

“Portsmouth was a really tough test, I don’t think we deserved anything from the game to be honest.

“Bar that we’ve played some really nice stuff and we’ll be looking to carry that on.

“The confidence is there among the lads.

“Deep down I think we all know we should not be down where we are.

“If we approach it right, then hopefully we can get out of where we are as soon as possible.

“We’d love to be able to just get out there and enjoy the football with no pressure.”

The Globe Arena has been a happy hunting ground for Pools, who have won there on their last three visits, including a sensational 5-2 romp 12 months ago when over 700 travelling Pools fans roared the team home.

“We do have happy memories of Morecambe,” said Walker.

“Whenever we go there we seem to take a big following and I think our results have been good there.

“We’re looking forward to it.”

Last April, Nathan Thomas scored two wonder goals with the finale coming from Luke James, who scored from a spot-kick won by supersub Walker.

“I came on for the last 25 minutes and enjoyed it,” he said. “But we were brilliant throughout the whole game.

“Nathan ran the match, hopefully he can do that again.”

Morecambe (probable): Roche, Winnard, Edwards, Whitmore, McGowan, Rose, Murphy, Molyneux, Wildig, Ellison, Mullin

Subs: Wakefield, Nizic, Fleming, Evans, Hawley

Hartlepool Utd (probable): Fryer, Magnay, Harrison, Walker, Deverdics, Featherstone, Woods, Alessandra, Thomas, Amond, Oates. Subs: Dudzinski, Richardson, Donnelly, Bates, Hawkins, Rooney, Rodney