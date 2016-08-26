Magnay doubtful for Pools’ Newport clash

Carl Magnay is struggling to be fit for Hartlepool United’s Sky Bet League Two match with Newport County tomorrow.

The defender went off injured in last weekend’s 2-1 defeat to Notts County.

It was initially thought that right-back Magnay had fractured a rib and would be sidelined for several weeks.

But X-rays carried out have confirmed that he has suffered only cartilage damage.

No timescale has yet been put on his return to first team action.

“We sent him for an X-ray for a suspected fracture but it’s turned out to be a cartilage injury which is the best possible outcome really,” explained club physio Ian Gallagher.

Tomorrow’s game at The Northern Gas and Power Stadium (3pm kick-off) will come too soon for him though.

Meanwhile, Jake Orrell has suffered a recurrence of a quad injury and will definitely miss the game.

Experienced centre-back Rob Jones is also a doubt as he is struggling with a back injury.

Other than that, boss Craig Hignett has a fully fit squad to choose from ahead of the game with Newport County.

Meanwhile for the Exiles, Jordan Green, who is on loan from Bournemouth, was substituted in their last outing against Crewe Alexandra after only 19 minutes.

Manager Warren Feeney said afterwards that he was suffering with an ankle injury and he remains a doubt for this weekend.

Defender Jamie Turley also left the game with Crewe early due to injury, he too is a doubt.

One person Newport will definitely be without in the dugout is assistant manager Sean McCarthy who will serve a one-match touchline ban after receiving a FA charge.