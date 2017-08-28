How Hartlepool United players rated in 1-0 win at Guiseley

Have your say

MATCH RATINGS: GUISELEY 0 POOLS 1

Scott Loach: Has been excellent since his arrival and again here. The second-half double save was the highlight but commanded box too. 8

Carl Magnay: Captain Marvel made a welcome return and led side superbly, especially late on when forced into service at the centre of defence. 7

Scott Harrison: A big improvement on Saturday before being forced to hobble off injured. 6

Keith Watson: Came under pressure late in game when Guiseley lumped high balls forward but dealt with everything thrown at him. 7

Nicky Deverdics: Asked to fill in at left-back and did it well. Got 'done' a couple of times but otherwise very good and was one of better away players on the ball. 6

Nicky Featherstone: The same applies to this Nicky, who played a couple of the best Pools passes and did some good work around his own box. 6

Lewis Hawkins: Another player to improve significantly and had big hand in winner. 6

Michael Woods: Relished being back in favour and put a lot of yards in. 6

Devante Rodney: Unable to convert a decent chance at the start of the second half but picked up as the game wore on and produced one good defensive intervention. 5

Jake Cassidy: Won a bit in the air against some big las and led the line well. 6

Jonathan Franks: An excellent finish capped a lively display. Got back to help his team in defence too. 7

SUBS

Ryan Donaldson (for Rodney 68): Got forward into good atttacking positions a couple of times but was not picked out. 6

Kenton Richardson (for Harrison 76): Slotted into smoothly at right-back, got forward nicely and played his part in the late resistence. 6

Connor Simpson (for Cassidy 81): Chufed to see the youngster get a chance in squad and put in plenty of graft. 6

Unused Subs: Conor Newton, Jack Munns

Goal: Franks 49

Booked: Rodney 50, Franks 87, Featherstone 89

Guiseley: Green, East (Hurst 81), Lawlor, Palmer, Lowe, Hatfield, Rooney, Purver, McFadzean (Molyneux 12), Correia (Odejayi 63), Mulhern

Subs: Brown, Hurst, Atkinson

Booked: Odejayi 79

Referee: Alan Young. Canny game. 6

Att: 1,723