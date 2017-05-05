Hartlepool Utd v Doncaster Rovers: Perfect time for a hero to emerge, says Pools boss Bates ahead

Interim boss Matthew Bates says tomorrow night’s second-bottom v second-top confrontation against Doncaster Rovers, in front of the Sky Sports cameras, is the perfect stage for a Hartlepool United player to “be a hero”.

With the title up for grabs and relegation on the line, the satellite station chose the northern battle for live transmission on the last evening of the regular League Two calendar (5.30pm kick-off).

Pools must beat Rovers and hope Newport can’t beat Notts County at Rodney Parade to survive in the Football League.

Doncaster, meanwhile, trail Plymouth by a point in the title race, with Argyle visiting Grimsby.

Bates says the presence of Sky at the game does not add any pressure.

“You have to look it as a positive – one of our players can be a hero,” he said.

“That’s the way we have to look at it.

“Most of the players have played in front of the cameras before.

“They will be fine – once the whistle blows they won’t even think about the cameras.

“If there’s added pressure on us, then there is as much on them, it’s six and two threes.”

Pools have slipped to second-bottom spot after a winless sequence of eight matches, which brought the axe for experienced boss Dave Jones.

Admission has been slashed to £5 for adults at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium, but tickets must be bought today.