Hartlepool Utd v Carlisle Utd: It’s in our own hands, says Pools boss Dave Jones

Dave Jones will send out his players this weekend with an order to get the job done.

Hartlepool United are too close to the Football League exit for comfort. Way too close.

But Pools face two matches this Easter weekend which could make all the difference – a home date with out-of-sorts Carlisle United and a trip to almost-condemned Leyton Orient on Monday.

Pools tackle seventh-placed Carlisle tomorrow with almost an air of calmness around the Northern Gas & Power Stadium (kick-off 3pm).

“Maybe on the outside, but I’m not sure about the inside,” smiled Jones.

“We know what we have to do – it’s in our hands.

“It’s not about worrying about other clubs, it’s going to be about what we do, how we approach it.

“If we play as we did in the first half (against Morecambe in last week’s 1-1 draw), we can be a match for anyone in this division.

“Unfortunately, there has been a slip in concentration here and a bit of bad luck there.

“Things seem to be going against us, but we are going to have to change that.

“We have to stay positive, keep trying to play and win our matches.”

Jones feels staying positive will be key for Pools.

In fact, instead of clinging onto 22nd place for dear life, Jones believes Pools could still climb a place or two.

While three points is the slender gap between his side and Newport in 23rd, only five points separate Morecambe (47), Yeovil (46), Cheltenham (43) and Pools (42).

The three clubs immediately above Pools all have tough away games tomorrow, giving Pools the potential to make an impact on the table, providing theiy beat the Cumbrians.

“We are only three points from probably moving up a couple of places,” explained the Pools boss.

“This club has been down here a long time, so we know what we have got to do and we have players who have been in that situation before.

“Those players have to draw on that experience now.

“We have never taken our foot off the gas and we have always wanted the points to get into that safe area, but it’s not just us, there are two or three clubs in the same situation.

“We have to make sure we take advantage of our home games to try to get the points on the board to enable us to be safe.”

And for all there maybe a quiet confidence inside the home dressing room, Jones hopes it is a prelude to the team coming out and showing what they can do.

“They know what it’s going to take,” said the 60-year-old.

“There is a calmness, but I hope it’s just the lull before the storm.”